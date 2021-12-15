The girls hockey team of Luverne is coming

Now it’s the girls’ turn.

The Cardinal girls took part in their first state tournament in Minnesota in 2016, but after returning in 2020 and 2021, they will go for their third consecutive appearance in 2022.

Head coach Tony Sandbulte, who coached the LHS boys varsity from 2008 to 2013, switched to coaching the girls in 2014. That was the year the Cardinal guys warned the state that Luverne was becoming as much a hockey town as it was a basketball town, and when they returned to the Big Ice Show in 2017, the message was confirmed.

But now the girls are making the biggest ice waves in the hamlet of Rock County.

Members of the Luverne Cardinals girls’ hockey team listen to instructions from coaches during a Monday afternoon practice. Tim Middagh / The Globe

We knew when I went with the girls that it was time for the girls, Sandbulte said at training on Monday afternoon. When we broke through in 2016, it just continued from there. We knew at the time that we had a good girls team, but I didn’t foresee three state tournaments. And just to see where we are now with a bright future — wouldn’t disappear anytime soon.

Sandbulte says the Cardinals top women’s line, led by forwards Kamryn Van Batavia and Reghan Bork, center Payton Behr and defender Mallory Nelson, can play with anyone.

Posters in the Blue Mound Ice Arena in Luverne proudly commemorate the first appearances of the girls’ and boys’ teams’ first state tournament. Tim Middagh / The Globe

And this year’s message is to bring up the intensity. They always play at a high level. That’s the expectation. That’s the bar, the coach added.

It’s not like the guys from Luverne are falling off, of course. On the contrary, they have had a good start to the 2021-22 season and their success is likely to continue. It’s just that, well, it’s time to move in and make some room for the girls in the championship seat.

Van Batavia, a junior ranked below the goal of the state, assists and points leaders as a sophomore, is back at the top this winter.

Cardinals girls hockey players are doing some practice rounds on Monday. Tim Middagh / The Globe

Its fun to have two successful varsity teams, she said. I know the girls program will be going strong for a while.

Sandbulte agrees that there are still many talented younger girls to join the ranks. The program has reached the level at which it now feeds itself.

Mallory Nelson, another junior, says the girls definitely feel their oats. When asked if she thinks the girls are top notch in Luverne hockey these days, she smiles confidently.

The Luverne Cardinals girl hockey player shoots at the goal during a Monday afternoon practice during practice at the Blue Mound Ice Arena Monday afternoon. Tim Middagh / The Globe

I have a feeling we are, she said ahead of Monday’s practice session.

Yes, she said. Sometimes it’s fun to play with the boys. But in reality, she enjoys the fact that the Cardinal Boys are still pretty tough. All for one, one for all.

Van Batavia, who has traveled to Sioux Falls, SD since she was 10, to hone her off-season hockey skills, recently committed to playing college hockey at Minnesota State-Mankato. She is now concentrating on Luverne hockey, but she admits that college has definitely been a motivation for me.

She would like to see girls and women’s hockey in high school and college in general more respected.

We showed, and we continue to show, that that was something, said the high-scoring junior.

With each passing match, the Luverne girls seem to achieve more team and personal goals. Bork, one of Kamryn’s closest friends, recently hit her 100th career goal. Bork, a senior, is playing a key leadership role in the 2021-22 squad, her friend said.

Nelson has strong hockey roots. Her big brother is former Luverne High School hockey superstar Jaxson Nelson, now in his third year performing at the University of Minnesota.

It’s no surprise then that Jaxson continues to be a role model for Mallory.

Just like watching him play and the way he would connect with his teammates. How talented he is. And I love watching him, his younger sister explained.

Van Batavia’s older sister, Maddie, also played Luverne hockey, but doesn’t play it now in college. Their younger sister, Ellie, plays on the Luverne 12U team.

Nelson says this year’s varsity team needs to get stronger to beat a team like New Ulm to reach a third straight state tournament. But she has no doubts that the Cards, whose only loss so far this season was against the Eagles 7-3 on November 16, will improve and be ready for them next time.

And the LHS guys?

Good luck to them, said Van Batavia, who joked Monday that the girls’ and boys’ teams had talked about organizing a scrimmage together during a recent snow day. However, it did not happen, as it was decided that the girls needed regular captain training to prepare for a big upcoming game.

This year I think (a scrimmage) would be fun, said Van Batavia.

And could the girls stand their ground?

Oh yes, she explained. We would be fine.