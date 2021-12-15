Tribute to Limerick twins who passed away on the same day at age 89





Tributes have been paid to elderly twins from Limerick city who died on the same day over the weekend. ary McKie and Archie Brown, 89, of Ballynanty, both passed away on Saturday, the Limerick Leader reports. Mrs McKies’ funeral mass took place yesterday at St Munchin’s Church, in the town, while Mr Brown’s funeral took place this morning at the same church. Mrs McKie died peacefully at Limerick University Hospital while her brother died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Canon Donal McNamara, who dedicated both of their funeral masses, has described the twins as delightful people who were devoted to the Church. They were wonderful people and I knew them very well. Mary was a lovely woman. She was very involved in the Church. I brought her Communion every month, he told Independent.ie. Archie was a great man, a great husband, a great father, and he loved his grandchildren. He was a great man for sports and all kinds of sports – from rugby to football, fishing and table tennis. He really loved his sport and helping people. What more can I say about them, they are a wonderful family and both Mary and Archie were always deeply committed to their faith and to the Church, he added. Mr Brown worked in Bus ireann and was involved with Athlunkard Boat Club and Shannon Rugby Football Club. He leaves behind his wife Anne, his children and grandchildren. MrsMcKie was predeceased by her husband John and her son John, leaving behind her children Greg, Deirdre, Mary, Phyllis, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs McKie was laid to rest at Mount St Oliver Cemetery yesterday, while Mr Brown’s funeral took place this morning at Mount St Lawrence Cemetery. The funeral website RIP.ie has paid fond tributes to the twins, with friends describing Ms McKie as a sweet lady and kind soul, while Mr Brown was described as an absolute gentleman.

