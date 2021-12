Best of National Signing Day 2021

National autograph day has arrived. The College football early signing period begins Wednesday and lasts through Friday. High school recruits can sign their National Letter of Intent to imprison them in the colleges of their choice. This is the fifth year that college football has become a early signing period, though Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby recently said there’s a possibility the hiring calendar will return to the old way of just one national signature day, on the first Wednesday in February. Recruits had to navigate this cycle through a mandatory dead period of more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have also had to take on the task of navigating where they will sign amid a turbulent coaching carousel. Security Kamari Wilson and wide receiver Shazz Preston, both five-star prospects, are among the recruits who will be announcing their pledges during ESPN’s signing day special (3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN app). We’ll keep you updated in the coming days with news, analysis, highlights, updated leaderboards and more. Updated Leaderboards We’ll be updating our class rankings throughout the day, so stay tuned to see how the latest signings are impacting your team. Important early decisions + ESPN 300 tight end Jake Johnson, brother of former LSU QB Max Johnson, has committed to Texas A&M. Maryland turned over ESPN 300 linebacker Jaishawn Barham, the nation’s No. 65 player, just four days after committing to South Carolina. Texas knocked over Oklahoma four-star athlete Xavion Brice. Hailing from Arlington, Texas, Brice is one of several recruits the Longhorns have taken out of other programs in recent weeks, including offensive linemen Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams, who have transferred from Oregon. Tribute to Tate Michigan State has announced Tate Myre, a 2023 player who was one of four victims of the Oxford High School shooting, as an honorary member of the Spartans’ recruiting class. We warmly welcome Tate Myre as an honorary Spartan Dawg to our #Proce22Driven class #SD4L #OxfordStrong pic.twitter.com/QD64s0HKnP Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021 Lane turns Flip Three-star offensive lineman Falentha Carswell — better known as Flip — signs with Ole Miss after committing to Miami. A fitting start to the national autograph day. : Happy Flipmas, @BigFlipper00!#PartyInTheSip | #HottyToddy https://t.co/3qyEI5Tx9H pic.twitter.com/Sg8ysoFBbs Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 15, 2021 Vols is going crazy Three-star wide receiver Marquarius White, who goes by the name Squirrel, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday, and defensive Scouting coordinator Trey Johnson is among those excited. MD https://t.co/idzFNpAG62 pic.twitter.com/zIxvIhVAsH Trey Johnson (@ThisIsTreyJ) December 15, 2021 Player rankings, guides and more stories to read

