Ons Jabeur replaces Emma Raducanu at Mubadala World Tennis Championship





Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur has replaced US Open champion Emma Raducanu during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, organizers announced on Tuesday evening. 19-year-old Raducanu was set to face Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic in Thursday’s one-off women’s competition, but had to pull out after testing positive for Covid-19. READ MORE Jabeur was therefore called up at the last minute and flew to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday evening to participate in the pre-season event in Zayed Sports City. “See you in Abu Dhabi,” tweeted Jabuer, 27. Jabeur is the leading star of Arab tennis and has had a breakthrough season this year. After becoming the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open last year, Jabeur became the first to do so again when she reached the last eight at Wimbledon this summer. In the week leading up to Wimbledon, Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA Tour title when she won the Birmingham Classic. The world No. 10, who reached the highest point in his career this year, is the highest-ranked Arab player, female or male, in tennis history. There were also two changes to Tuesday night’s MWTC men’s tournament, drawing on United Kingdom’s American Taylor Fritz and Dan Evans to replace Austria’s former US Open champion Dominic Thiem and Norwegian No. 8 Casper Ruud. Thiem has been sidelined since June with a wrist injury and MWTC comes too early for his return. “I was looking forward to making my return to competition in Abu Dhabi, but I don’t feel I’m ready to compete at the highest level yet,” Thiem said in a statement. “It is disappointing not to participate this year, but I have to continue my preparation for the coming season. I really hope to return to the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the future.” Dan Evans is a last-minute substitute at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Reuters Fritz, the world No. 23 and 25th-ranked Evans will join 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, former No. 1 Andy Murray, world No. 5 Andrey Rublev and 14th-ranked Denis Shapovalov in the men’s tournament for six players. The action at the International Tennis Center kicks off with the two quarter-finals on Thursday, with the winners taking on Nadal and Rublev – the tournament’s two top leaguers – in the semi-final. The day is completed by the women’s match between Jabeur and Bencic. The two semifinals and the play-off for fifth place will take place on Friday, before the play-offs for the final and third place will be played on Saturday. In accordance with the latest government guidelines, MWTC welcomes fans with a green status on the Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test result with a validity of 96 hours throughout the three days of the tournament. MWTC is also open to international visitors following the recent lifting of quarantine requirements in Abu Dhabi for fully vaccinated travelers. Tickets start from Dh100 for adults and Dh50 for children, and are available from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores in the UAE. In accordance with current protocols, measures will be taken at the stadium and throughout the Tennis Village to ensure the health and safety of fans, players and officials. More details are available at www.mubadalawtc.com Updated: December 15, 2021, 4:38 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2021/12/15/ons-jabeur-replaces-emma-raducanu-at-mubadala-world-tennis-championship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos