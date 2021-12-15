Table tennis: Southport League round-up

Stefan Schober Thomson in action

Written by Jim Booth

Well, I suppose you could say I’m making fun of the 100% runaway Premier Division leaders Princes St A last week.

Yes, that remarkable record ended very abruptly this week at rivals Crosby C. They didn’t have three regular players to be honest, with only Colin Turner playing, but the sentiment goes out the window here, and you can only play who is in front of you state, and that’s what Crosby did in a well-deserved 7-3 win.

Crosby A brought in Stefan Schober Thomson to join brother Adam in their encounter with their B team who were a bit unlucky to end up at the end of an 8-2 loss. While young Charlie Williams once again impressed by winning the B team points, both against the brothers Schober Thomson, Jack Savage and Josh Tomlinson were unlucky not to add to the B team score, with they lost three times between them in the fifth game. .

We made a quick return to Argyle this week to capture the atmosphere during the derby clash between Argyle B and A. Ben Aitkin was called up to the B-Team, while the A-Team welcomed Julian Quirk for his first appearance, after a injury. They also needed some help, with Les Dodd and Adrian Hyland leaving the C-team. The doubles set us up with the A team winning the first game in four games, followed by the same margin of victory by the B team in the second meeting to make it 1-1.

Could that be a clear indication of the final result? Mike McCormack then put the B-side back to the fore after a stellar four game success over Lawrence Phillips, before Ben straightened things out with some confidence against Les, 11-5, 11-13, 11-6, 11-5 . Julian then made his entrance to take on his rival Phil Robinson, and while he was behind in every game, somehow the magic returned at the right moments so he could take it in threes, 9- 11, 9-11, 11-13 , and his A team led 2-3 again.

But not for very long, as Lawrence tied his side again in an all-out attacking win over Adrian, only for Les to re-establish his lead with an epic five-game win over B-captain Paul Lunan, who was always looking for something to do. looked to go the distance, although the score of 3-11 in that fifth game was surprising. But what wasn’t such a big surprise was that Phils took three straight wins against Mike to make it 4-4, it had to be real.

If anyone watching so far hadn’t been impressed, Ben vs Julian would certainly straighten that out. What a fantastic match this was, the extraordinary table tennis of both players had you on the edge of your seat.

They traded the first four games, 7-11,11-9, 9-11, 11-6, then in the fifth and it was a shame someone had to lose. So, so close, when it reached 10-10, and finally Ben took the next two points, 12-10 ahead of him and the B team got ahead at 5-4 for the first time on the night.

Well, now they could get the win, not if Adrian had anything to do with it. He came out with all guns on Paul, to secure a well-deserved draw, affirming, was there any doubt? Great entertainment throughout, with some notable table tennis tables.

Only the two games in Division 1, as Southport As game against Princes St B, were canceled and rescheduled, hopefully before the Christmas break. Leaders Princes St C retained pole position after a convincing 9-1 home success against Formby Village B, where home captain Josh Taylor lined up his troops well.

Formby Village A kept in touch with the leaders with a good home win over Argyle C where number one Barry Davis was in dominant form and took a full tally of wins. Mind you, Janette Hutchings’ two wins, both in the fifth against Lewis Hible and Ray Clarke, may well have changed Formby’s game.

In Division 2, Leaders Princes St D lost to Waterloo B 6-4 in a rescheduled match, where number one Nikolay Primuk made the difference with two wins. Princes St F registered a narrow home win against Argyle D, which made it 4-4 after the single. Taking both doubles decided the game, 6-4 Princes St, who consolidated second place for them with two sides in hand.

A much-changed Princes St E side fell 2-8 at home to a very strong Rainford side, in turn taking them above their opponents in the league. A maximum win for Waterloo B in their scheduled game against Crosby E finished off a very good week for them.

Finally, in Division 3, leaders Argyle F lost their unbeaten record at home to closest rivals Southport C, meaning no team in the league now has an unblemished record. Pat Merry was once again excellent for Southport, accompanied by two successes from Jim Irving before the 4-6 win seemed deserved. Unfortunately, Crosby G had to give up their match to Argyle F due to illness, and the outcome of Carlton’s match against Crosby F has not yet been confirmed.

There are three rescheduled matches next week, so hopefully there will be more news, but if not, may we wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, stay safe now.

All the news can be found at southport.ttleagues.com

