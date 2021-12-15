‘I honestly don’t think anyone wants to play against us’





The Cincinnati Bengals dropped from the playoff position with Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. As a result, Zac Taylor’s team is among a medley of 7-6 clubs in a mishmash of an AFC playoff race, currently the No. 9 seed. The defeat in Sunday’s overtime was crushing. It marked the Bengal’s fourth three-point loss this season. After being beaten by the Los Angeles Chargers the week before, the Bengals are looking out for consecutive losses. However, Taylor believes his team has postseason courage. “I don’t think anyone wants to play us, honestly,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “And we haven’t won all the games that we thought we should have won. But I think our guys have a lot of confidence, and people see what they stand for, see the talent we have in all three phases, and make sure that we are going to fight until the last second.” With an explosive offense behind Joe Burrow and standout rookie Ja’Marr Chase and an improved defense, the Bengals have a knack for sticking with elite squads when they put it all together. On Sunday, Cincy faces the also 7-6 Denver Broncos (No. 10 seed) in what could end up as a loser-goes-home game. The Broncos are 0-3 against AFC North games this season, scoring less than 20 points in each of those games. Denver is also 0-5 since 2020 against teams going into the game with seven plus wins and 0-4 against teams with a winning record going into week 15 or later. Likewise, the Bengals haven’t won much lately. Cincy is 1-7 since 2018 against teams with more than seven wins coming into play. The road is tough for Taylor’s team, with every game remaining against a team with a winning record (Week 15 in Denver; Week 16 vs Baltimore; Week 17 vs Kansas City; Week 18 in Cleveland). The Bengals will have to turn their fortunes up close if they want to make their first Taylor-era postseason appearance. “Take all these lessons we’ve learned from these tight games and find ways to finish these games,” Taylor said. “Lose the way we have and we fight hard and make it a good game, but you have to find a way to end these exciting games.”

