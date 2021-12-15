Cricket SA receives SJN report claiming Boucher and Smith nominations were ‘flawed’

Cricket South Africa has released the findings of its SJN report.

Attorney Dumisa Ntsebeza believes the appointments of Mark Boucher and Graeme Smith were procedurally “flawed”.

Ntsebeza said race played no role in CSA’s match-fixing investigation.

On Wednesday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) released its report following this year’s Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings, which sought to tackle racism, discrimination and exclusion in the game.

The report of Ombudsman Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza can be seen in his Whole of 235 pages here.

Key conclusions drawn from Ntsebeza’s findings include his assessment that the appointments of Proteas men’s head coach Mark Boucher and director of Cricket Graeme Smith were both procedurally “flawed”.

Boucher has been in office since December 2019, after Smith was first appointed to the position of DOC in an interim role in the same month before taking up the position full-time in April 2020.

The report pointed out that Smith’s headhunting by former CEO Thabang Moroe in 2019 was outside of CSA’s hiring policy, while it was accepted that there was a bias on the part of Moroe towards Smith in a lawsuit that also saw Corrie van Zyl, Hussein Manack and Dave Nosworthy interviewed.

The report further points to Smith’s refusal to report to Moroe as evidence of “racial bias against black leadership at CSA.”

On Boucher’s appointment, Ntsebeza said Smith “followed no CSA policy” in hiring Boucher without interviews, while Boucher also lacked the level 4 coaching qualification required for the position.

The report says there was no apparent reason why Boucher was the head coach position for Enoch Nkwe, who had served as interim director of the Proteas team until then.

Nkwe, who was appointed assistant coach under Boucher, did have a Level 4 coaching certificate and the report found that he had been discriminated against during the nomination process.

Another advantage of Ntsebeza was that the race played “no part” in Cricket SA’s match-fixing investigation, which involved the likes of Thami Tsolekile, Gulam Bodi and Lonwabo Tsotsobe, who were charged and suspended from the match.

The full statement from CSA:

“CSA is very pleased to receive the report, which follows the Ombudsman’s important hearings on the causes, nature and extent of racial discrimination and lack of transformation in all cricket structures since unification 30 years ago.

“The Ombudsman’s trial was initially scheduled to last four months, but was later extended to more than six months at the Ombudsman’s request. CSA provided this Ombudsman with extensive legal and other resources for this trial, including spending more than R7, 5 million to the process, despite an initial budget of R5 million.

“While the Ombudsman’s report praises CSA’s efforts to address the injustices of the past, it highlights that much remains to be done by the platform to voice their frustrations.

“The Ombudsman makes it clear that CSA’s efforts to provide cricket facilities in remote areas and create opportunities for the underprivileged to enjoy the game of cricket can only succeed if CSA, the government and other relevant stakeholders start from scratch” in achieving from the goal of cricket to make a truly transformed sport in deprived areas.

He is also concerned about a ‘culture of exclusion’ in certain past incidents when it came to the selection of black players.

He has called on CSA to rethink the match fee system, while also highlighting a lack of sensitivity and understanding of the racist undertones of former players’ comments.

“In addition, it was identified that work needs to be done to roll out recreational projects that inform players about the diverse cultures and languages ​​that exist within the team and give the team the chance to devise strategies about how the team is going to socially integrate

“The report found that race played no part in the match-fixing inquiry and the Ombudsman was unable to find any evidence to support the claim that black players were targeted during the inquiry.

“The Ombudsman notes that the appointments of Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher were incorrect from a procedural point of view.

“CSA’s board of directors fully agrees that the issues cricket faces are ‘a complex interaction of multiple factors arising from the history of this country and the consequent socio-economic factors prevalent today’ .

“CSA confirms that although the report is called an ‘interim report’, the Ombudsman has now fulfilled his mandate and that no further report is expected.”

“We look forward to and interact with the report and its recommendations to ensure that we are indeed taking the game of cricket on a new and different trajectory,” said CSA Chair Lawson Naidoo in his closing remarks to the SJN. hearings.

“We are thus committed to view the findings and recommendations with an open mind. We will view the report objectively, bearing in mind our social justice obligations and our duties as guardians of the game in the Republic of South Africa. “

This is a development story…