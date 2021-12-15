Marcus Daniell Named 2021 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian of the Year | ATP tour

New Zealand’s Marcus Daniell receives the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award at the 2021 ATP Awards, joining an illustrious list of recipients including Ashe himself, former South African President Nelson Mandela, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Daniell wrote a My Point essay for ATPTour.com about how much the award means to him, how he got involved in the charitable world, why he is so passionate about philanthropy, his organization, High Impact Athletes, and more.

* * * * *



(Image: ATP Tour/Getty Images/Nora Stankovic)

When I was told I was from this year Recipient of the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award I was amazed. It is incredibly humbling to review the list of past recipients and see who has received this honor. Their many achievements both on and off the field are astonishing.

My journey in philanthropy started in 2015. It was the first year I focused on doubles and it was also the first year I made money playing tennis. I was able to put some savings in the bank at the end of the year and with that bit of financial security came a really strong urge to give back.

It never suited me how self-centered professional sports can be. You take of the world, especially as a tennis player, where it’s all about beating the people around you. I’m a competitive person, but that’s not all I want to be outside of the tennis court. I really wanted to give something back and balance the scales, I just didn’t know how.

“The bigger we make this snowball, the more positive impact we can have in the world” – @MarcusDaniell #ATPA awards pic.twitter.com/MljcbCQKNW — ATP tour (@atptour) Dec 14, 2021

I had the same doubts that pretty much everyone has about the charities I grew up with. I didn’t know how they used my money or how much good my donations did. So I jumped on Google to find out how best to give back, and that’s where I first encountered the effective altruistic movement. One of the ways EA taught me how to make a positive impact in the world was by earning to give. The more money I made playing tennis, the more I could give away to people who needed it 50,000 times more than I did. It was a light bulb moment. Combine that with donating to the most cost-effective and impactful charities in the world and you have a winning combination.

I made a donation that year, but it didn’t feel like enough. So early in 2016, I decided to donate 1% of my annual income to charity, and it gave a whole new world of meaning to my tennis life. You always want to win more matches, but with this promise, I now wanted to win more matches, not only for personal progress, but also because I knew that with every extra win I would help the world more. Since then I have increased my pledge every year and it has really given me back. It’s one of the beautiful paradoxes of charity: helping others makes us happy.

Now I’m committed to donating at least 10 percent of my earnings to the most effective charities in the world for the rest of my life, and I’ve never felt better. I give each year what is a pretty significant amount to me, but I feel like it pays back some. I don’t need a fancy car or an expensive watch or even an extra barista coffee a day to be happy. Donating that 10 percent won’t diminish my happiness, but it will make thousands of lives a lot better. I love knowing that every success I have in my working life will eventually lead to change or even save lives.



Photo credits: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

There were times in my career when it seemed highly unlikely to do that. In 2013, when I was 23, I played some Futures events in Asia. I won competitions here and there, but I was absolutely miserable. I remember winning a match in a tiebreak in the third set and feeling nothing at all. No joy, no triumph, just numb. The next day there was a major earthquake about 100 kilometers away and people were killed. I was just in a really dark room and I thought, ‘Why am I doing this? Why am I doing something I don’t like?’

That was one of the low points of my career. I came to a very close stop then and there. A few weeks later, after losing an exciting game on the grass, I sat down in England with my coach, David Sammel, and he gave me a talk that has become known at his academy as the Chapel of Bullshit. He told me I was just a tourist on the tennis court because I thought I was trying, but since my mind wasn’t there 100 percent, it was fake trying. I was worshiping in the Chapel of Bullshit because I would use all sorts of excuses to explain why I wasn’t 100 percent there. He chased me for two hours and it worked. The conversation hit very hard but very well, especially after that recent experience where I was a tourist in my own body.

I’ve had serious injuries and those were lows, but this wasn’t an injury. I just had no love for tennis at the time and was then on the receiving end of this nonsense that caused something resoundingly clicked in my head. I realized that if I wasn’t 100 percent mentally there, there was no point in being on a tennis court. This realization led to a fairly rapid improvement.

This year I had the biggest win of my life, winning the Olympic bronze medal for New Zealand in the men’s doubles with Michael Venus. But these days there is a lot more to me in life than just winning and losing. Last year, when the tour paused due to COVID-19, I had more time to think than I ever had. I thought about my place in the world, the impact I wanted to make and the legacy I wanted to leave behind. I took an effective altruism course online through Coursera and it has rekindled my passion for how to make more of an impact as an individual. That led to the realization that I could be a better advocate, and I thought the best way to do that would be to start an organization that can help educate others and take them on the journey of giving effectively.



Daniell poses with High Impact Athletes Advisor Peter Singer. Photo credit: Marcus Daniel.

So on November 30, 2020, I founded High Impact Athletes. I knew of no athletes who had heard of the effective altruistic movement before and I believed it to be an extremely powerful and compelling message. We have to think very carefully about what we donate to because some charities can literally have 1000 times more impact than others. The idea is to get as many people in professional sport – and the world – on board as possible and use our platform to spread the word that where you give matters enormously.

HIA already has dozens of donors, donors and ambassadors, from world heavyweight boxing champions to Olympic figure skaters, from runners to tennis players. And we are growing faster and faster. After all, the more people you can take with you on the journey of giving, the more good is being done in the world.

Learn more about high impact athletes

Most importantly, I want to sincerely thank all the athletes who have come aboard High Impact Athletes. It is the group, the collective that really impresses. If I could, I would distribute this award to everyone who contributed and showed such extraordinary generosity and support.

I am very passionate about High Impact Athletes and what we are building. I hope I can use the recognition of this award to really grow HIA and get more athletes on board because the bigger we make this snowball, the more positive impact we can make in the world.

Here is good to do.