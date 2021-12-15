Sports
Prep Hockey Roundup: St. Cloud Skates by Willmar Girls
WILLMAR A second period of four goals was the difference for the St. Cloud Icebreakers in their 6-1 girls hockey win over Willmar on Tuesday night.
Junior striker Kat Bell had two goals for St. Cloud in the Central Lakes Conference win at the Willmar Civic Center.
Kessa Mara scored the Cardinals’ only goal and got assists from Nina Dawson and Katie Hagen.
The Icebreakers are now 3-2 in the CLC. Willmar is at 0-4.
The Cardinals will play the leading Fergus Falls on Thursday at 7:15 PM in Willmar.
St. Cloud (6-4) 2 4 0 6
Willmar (4-5) 0 1 0 1
FIRST PERIOD (1) SC: Jenna Amundson (Lauren Juncewski, Peyton Mathiasen) :42 (2) Kat Bell (Teagan Ruprecht) 1:28.
SECOND PERIOD (3) SC: Cailey Davidson (Ally Breidenbach) 5:04 (4) W: Kessa Mara (Nina Dawson, Katie Hagen) 6:35 (5) SC: Kylie Smith (Molly Burkstrand) 7:22 (6) SC: Cailey Davison (unassisted) 8:35, SH (7) SC: Bell (unassisted) 14:28
THIRD PERIOD No score
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS SC: Kailee Falconer 16/17 W: Brynn Grieger 28/34
Sartell/Sauk Rapids have won the Central Lakes Conference game over River Lakes in Paynesville.
The StormN Sabers are now 2-3 in the conference and 3-7 overall. River Lakes is 1-3 in the CLC and 5-4 overall.
River Lakes will play at Alexandria in Paynesville on Thursday at 7:15 PM.
Jack Schmitz scored at 7.26am in extra time to lift Sartell past River Lakes at the Bernicks Arena in Sartell.
Schmitz’s goal was assisted by Carter Bollinger and Teddy McCabe. Senior goalkeeper Brandon Bonach made 21 saves and registered the shutout for the Sabres, who are 2-0 in the Central Lakes Conference game.
Carson Cronquist made 27 saves for River Lakes, now 0-2 in the conference.
River Lakes will play in Alexandria at the Runestone Community Center at 7:15 PM on Thursday.
River Lakes (2-4) 0 0 0 0 0
Sartell (3-2) 0 0 0 1 1
FIRST PERIOD No score
SECOND PERIOD No score
THIRD PERIOD No score
AFTER TIME (1) S: Jack Schmitz (Carter Bollinger, Teddy McCabe), 7:26′
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS RL: Carson Cronquist 27/28 S: Brandon Bonach 21/21
