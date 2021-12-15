Dominik Stuckmann will be distributing roses in Mexico from January 26th





Cologne New bachelor’s program confirmed: from January 26, Dominic Stockmann from Frankfurt am Main will be looking for the woman of his dreams. The 29-year-old meets the candidates in Mexico.

RTL introduced a bachelor’s degree 2022: His name is Dominik Stuckmann, an IT specialist and entrepreneur who travels between Frankfurt am Main and Gran Canaria. He has family and friends who support him and make him happy, but one thing is missing: great love. From Wednesday, January 26, viewers can join him on RTL from 8:15 p.m. in his search for women for life in “De Vrijzame”.

I trust my heart, says Dominik RTL and leaves no doubt that he will be able to find the woman of his dreams during his very personal love journey in Mexico. “I expect to have the time of my life and at best find the love of my life. That’s why I’m involved. For the past few months I’ve been very closed off, and now I’m just excited to go out into the world. I’m going on a really great adventure.”

He describes Dominic as adventurous, determined and ambitious. “Just do it, don’t think too much” is his attitude. Until a few years ago, Dominic played table tennis at a competitive level, attended an excellent gym, and also studied Sports Science and Management after graduating from high school. Since a businessman’s heart always beats on his chest, he finally decided to pursue a professional career in business. In addition to his job as an IT specialist, Dominic advises and invests in start-ups and carries out various real estate projects.

None of this fell on my lap, says the entrepreneur, I went through several nights and suffered a lot because of it. For example love. Their last relationship lasted six years and they finally broke up nine months ago. Then Dominic moved to Gran Canaria, to his grandfather’s Finca: It was so nice to look inside me and hide everything around me. Right move! Even though Dominic likes to spend time on the sunny island, he is still rooted in Frankfurt am Main, where Born and Raised. He has daily contact with friends and family, because: I am very happy, but I do not like being alone. I want to be able to share my happiness. Preferably with the right woman by his side.

His partner should be kind-hearted, optimistic, spontaneous, adventurous, assertive, he says, a group of friends, traveling together, but also enough freedom – that’s what a bachelor wants. Although his parents divorced when he was twelve, he believes in great and lasting love: “I am a divorced person and wish for a woman with whom I can stand at the altar and then have a great feast.” Dominic wants to start the search for this woman with an open mind: I will write my story myself. I don’t focus on others or set myself standards that I must live up to. Then everything can go very quickly: I am a very emotional person, and that includes feelings.” Naturally. It develops relatively quickly for me. So I think I can fall in love very quickly. But that thing has to be there for sure.”

