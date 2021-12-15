College football recruiting rankings 2022: Top leagues emerge during early 2021 National Signing Day

With a combined 11 five-star commitments before the early signing period even began, Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M are in the midst of a battle for the top of the heap when it comes to the class of 2022. The Bulldogs open the first National Signing Day for this cycle at the #1 spot on the 247Sports Composite team rankings, but a lot could change, not just Wednesday but through early February 2022.

The Crimson Tide and Aggies are not far behind the Dawgs. They are all a short distance from closing the top tier Wednesday, although Alabama is more likely to reach that figure than Texas A&M. Ohio State appears to be firmly entrenched at number 4, although Penn State, Texas, Notre Dame will all be vying for positions as they try to land some of the best uncommitted prospects in the nation.

Check out the top 10 classes below and make sure to stay with us for the rest of early National Signing Day as these rankings are subject to change. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it’s not in the top 10.

Watch as our early National Signing Day show continuesLIVE from 12-16 pm on YouTubeand then back at 4 p.m. in the CBS Sports HQ video player above for pledges, signings, reactions, and analysis.CBS Sports and 247Sports will also provide live updates throughout the day in the story below. Keep it locked here for an updated schedule of commitments, the latest hiring rankings and much more as the day goes on.

