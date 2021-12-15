Sports
What these young actors picked up from playing tennis superstars Venus and Serena
They are fresh faces, but they are not new to the game. Saniyya Sidney, who plays young tennis superstar Venus Williams in the new release King Richard, landed her first job when she was 8, in the movie ‘Fences’. Demi Singleton, who plays younger sister Serena, got her first role in the Broadway musical School of Rock The Musical when she was 10. King Richard is her first movie. The girls are all 14 years old now.
When we first see the little Williams sisters on screen, they’re not new to the game either. Their father, the Richard of the title (played by Will Smith), nurtured their skills from a script he wrote before they were born.
King Richard examines his unwavering dedication to the education and upbringing of his children, along with their sisters Yetunde, Lyndrea and Isha. And while we know the result of all that effort, both Williams sisters have frequently been #1, Serena, for over 300 weeks, and both have multiple singles titles, but the film manages to ramp up the tension as Richard takes his children from the broken courts of Compton to the world stage.
The key to that story is, of course, the girls in question. Sidney plays Venus from 10 to 14, and Singleton plays Serena from 8 to 13. On screen, they have the shy, giggly charm of sisters and best friends, who just happen to have an amazing talent. Speaking via Zoom, they are not that different.
As soon as they were cast, Sidney says: One of the first things Mr. Rei [director Reinaldo Marcus Green] what I had to do was contact Demi and start talking to her immediately, to build their rapport. Sidney, the youngest in her family, had to learn to act like the older sister; Singleton had the opposite challenge. It was really cool being the baby on set, she says.
In preparation for the film, Sidney first picked up a racket and learned to play right-handed, like Venus, even though she’s a left-hander herself. Singleton also started practicing and was surprised by the effort involved. All I saw was a bunch of athletes running around with a racket and hitting a ball, how hard can it be? she remembers. It was really hard!
They both delved into online research and spoke to Venus and Serenas sisters Isha and Lyndrea Price about what the tennis stars were like as girls. Venus was a free spirit, fun and full of energy, says Sidney. She’s the kind of person who would make sure everyone was okay before checking herself, which is what I love about her. The actress associated warmth and vigilance with her characters, but not with the sporty aspect. I am not athletic.
Singleton could agree with Serenas’ ambition. I have always had a strong passion for entertainment, just as Serena has always had a strong passion for her sport. So we’re really similar in that regard. As well as the fact that I’m not afraid to speak my mind, at least to the people I’m very close to. Sidney smiles affirmatively.
Both on set and off, they learned from coaches. Tony Goldwyn plays Paul Cohen, Venus’s first coach. I thought, ‘Oh my god, I’m literally playing with the president of Scandal!’ says Sydney. He was always like, let’s try something new. He pushed me so hard, like Paul did with Venus.
Jon Bernthal plays Rick Macci, who coached both girls for years. We loved him so much. He was so crazy, says Sidney. He would take his dogs Bam Bam and Rocky with him. He never wanted us to stand still and cool down, he wanted us to stay warm because once we got tired we didn’t want to play tennis anymore. Adds Singleton, we miss Bam Bam!
But the greatest influence was King Richard himself. Mister Will’s mission was to make sure we were all close, says Sidney. He made sure we had ice cream whether we danced or sang. Smith, also an executive producer on the film, always kept in character on the set. Sometimes we would stare at him in awe, Singleton says.
Smith gave them career advice similar to what Richard taught his daughters: stay humble, kind, and treat everyone with respect. He also told them to stay away from boys. He told us: you don’t have to go on a date. I’ll think you’re a nerd, and you’ll have a date, and I’ll make sure he’s nice to you, Sidney says. The only area he didn’t advise was on tennis. He was also learning. When the cameras weren’t rolling, he practiced his serve.
Towards the end of shooting, Serena and Venus, the film’s executive producers, visited the set. When the tennis greats told the girls they were proud of the work they did, I just floated above the earth, Singleton says. The kind words they told us meant everything to me as we were literally them.
Sidney adds that playing Venus has changed her. I feel more confident in myself because Venus has this quiet confidence about her. She doesn’t have to let everyone in the room know she’s a champion, get out on the field and show it to you. I’m like, OK, whatever movie set I set foot on, I go out there and do my best, and know myself, instead of having to prove myself.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
