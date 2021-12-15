Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Misfire India kept 2-2 draw by fighting Korea | Hockey News





DHAKA: Defending champion and Olympic bronze medalists India were held to a 2-2 draw by a battling Korea on Tuesday in their opening game of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament.

India played their first tournament after the historic Tokyo Olympics campaign and started well, scoring in the fourth minute via Lalit Upadhyay before vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 18th minute to double their lead.

Trailing 0-2, Korea fought back after the change of ends, scoring via Jonghyun Jang in the 41st minute and Sunghyun Kim in the 46th minute to stun the favorites and equalize.

Korea grew in confidence as the match progressed and put a lot of pressure on the Indian defense.

The Manpreet Singh-led team also had plenty of opportunities, including penalty corners, but failed to capitalize on them as the game ended in a stalemate.

Jaehyeon Kim in front of Korea’s goal was the difference between the two teams, as he produced numerous brilliant saves to help his side steal a point from the game.

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw in the last edition of the tournament.

India will play host country Bangladesh on Wednesday.

It wasn’t long before India took the lead via Lalit, who elegantly controlled the ball just outside the circle and dodged past three Korean defenders to slide the ball past Kim into the net.

While the Indians played their natural game of offensive hockey from the start, the Koreans preferred to sit back and defend deeply, relying largely on counter-attacks.

India continued its dominance into the second quarter, delivering back-to-back penalty corners.

While Varun Kumar’s first attempt was brilliantly saved by Korean goalkeeper Kim, Harmanpreet beautifully converted the next attempt in the 18th minute to double India’s lead.

Two goals behind, the Koreans tried to force their way back into the game in the remaining minutes of the second quarter, but India defended stubbornly.

But the picture was completely different after the crossover, as Korea looked more focused in their attacks, securing three consecutive penalty corners in the 41st minute and Jang hitting on the last attempt.

Minutes later, Gursahibjit Singh’s shot from the top of the circle went wide.

The Koreans continued to put pressure on the Indian defense in search of the equalizer and they succeeded when Sunghyun Kim tapped in a swipe from the post from a layout from the left wing.

A shocked India had opportunities in the form of three more penalty corners, but they failed to capitalize on the chances of splitting a point with Korea.

