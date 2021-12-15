Cricket fan is covered in BLOOD after dropping a catch in the crowd Big Bash Australia

A cricket fan had split his head after trying to catch a ball as it hit the stands.

Hobart Hurricanes batsman Ben McDermott hit a deep six on the mound at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena on Tuesday night as a spectator scrambled to catch it.

Instead, the man hit the ball directly to his forehead and fell to the ground, standing up to reveal his face covered in blood.

“Oh, he dropped him, he hit him in the beak in the straight,” commentator Adam Gilchrist said.

Hobart Hurricanes batsman Ben McDermott hit a deep six on the mound at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena Tuesday night as a spectator scrambled to catch it

The man immediately grabbed his face as he fell backwards onto the grassy knoll as his friends scrambled to make sure he was okay.

He then stands up and wipes the blood gushing from his forehead as the commentators guess where the ball hit him.

“I don’t think he hit him on the lip, did I?” asks Mark Waugh.

“He’s got that mask on, I think it hit him right in the beak,” Gilchrist replies.

The man stands and looks at his friends and starts laughing after realizing that he split his head trying to catch the ball.

Even worse, you see a small child sneaking away with the ball while the man lies injured on the ground.

The man stands and looks at his friends and starts laughing after realizing that he has split his head trying to catch the ball

Fans in the crowd attracted the attention of medical personnel, who rushed to help him.

Social media was filled with comments from Big Bash fans reacting to the epic falcon and wishing the injured man well.

“That’s not ideal for the poor man in the crowd,” one person tweeted.

“That kid took that off the scone,” said one fan.

‘Ow. I hope the kids are okay,” another tweeted.