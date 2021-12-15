Renovations underway at Richland County Tennis Center





Cracks, silver mesh, weeds on the tennis courts and asbestos was found in the tennis courts.

COLUMBIA, SC On Tuesday, the Richland County Recreation Commission began renovations to the Richland County Tennis Center on Park Avenue. “It was clear that something had to be done,” says Dr. Jerry Odom, Facilities President of the Columbia Tennis League. “I’ve played a lot here at Parklane. I’ve seen the facility here more or less diminish.” Odom said he was not happy with the conditions after playing on the courts for 7 years. “There was a group that was going to come together here, but we ended up going through the cracks in the courts elsewhere.” Odom was one of two people who raised his concerns to the city council. Cracks, silver mesh, weeds on the tennis courts and asbestos (a carcinogenic mineral when inhaled) were found in the tennis courts. “The asbestos is under the first and second surfaces and will not be disturbed until it is encapsulated,” said Lakita Williams, executive director of the Richland County Recreation Commission. RELATED: Security Risks at Richland County Tennis Courts Are Resolved Williams said it is safe to play on the course because of where the asbestos is located. “Not only did we have the testing done by a third party, but our DHEC, the local South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, came out when we started hearing those things too, and found that we didn’t have anything anyone else could do. worry about it,” Williams said. She adds that the updates have been years in the making. “Over the past few years, we’ve been trying to identify where and how we can get funding,” Williams said. “Then he (Odom) showed up and helped. So it was his voice, his dedication to the sport and to the citizens who got the funding from the province.” RELATED: Dogs Back After Richland County Deputies Join Search for Missing Pets The Recreation Commission received more than $300,000 from the county to upgrade their tennis center. In addition to the revamped runways, the commission is modernizing the center’s fencing and gates, handicapped and handicapped accessibility, LED lighting, and adding security and outdoor toilets.

