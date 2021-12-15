Frei: Avalanche defeated Rangers, but now face COVID . again

The Avalanche’s match day pretty much kicked off with the disturbing news that defender Devon Toews not only tested positive for COVID-19, but was symptomatic and would be out of the lineup until after Christmas.

That’s important for many reasons, but the impact for the Avalanche is that Toews has had a great season and will miss at least six games.

They play in a league and on an ice rink, not isolated on an island.

So when the news trickled in that several other teams continued to have COVID-related issues, even leading to the NHL’s ninth postponed game of the season — Carolina in Minnesota — the reality was an unpleasant reminder.

Hockey, of course, is about a billionth on the priority list. But even in a league with only one known unvaccinated player — Tyler Bertuzzi of Detroit — and what appears to be general protocol adherence, COVID is still an issue.

With Valeri Nichushkin scoring twice and Cale Makar scoring his stunning 13th goal of the season, the Avalanche later won Ball Arena for the fifth time in a row on Tuesday night, beating the New York Rangers 4-2.

After the Avs’ thrilling victory on the Panthers Sunday, this was yet another reminder – there’s that word again – of how exciting interconference play between the powers of the league can be after last season’s limited crowd and intra-division schedules. And even thousands of Rangers fans in the building added to the energy.

But …

This recent wave, including Toews’ diagnosis, is troubling for the league and it’s hard to imagine it stopping now. Navigating a schedule in two countries — including industrious Canada — will be difficult.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar himself missed a few practice games after testing positive.

After Tuesday’s game, he was politely dismissive when I asked if he’d re-emphasized or added anything he could tell his players about minimizing COVID risk.

“No,” said Bednar. “Guys live their lives. They are safe, they follow all protocols. It is what it is. I’m not going to get into COVID stuff with our guys at all. Tell them to be safe, avoid crowds. We basically play every night and go home to family, you know? If you have to go get groceries, go get them. It is what it is. That’s how I see it.”

But the other problem is that the now symptomatic Toews was near his teammates late Sunday night. (The Avs didn’t practice Monday.) Will it stop at one—at Toews? The roll call from where it isn’t includes Carolina, Calgary and Boston, and the islanders and senators have had temporary shutdowns.

Nathan MacKinnon missed the first two games of the season due to a positive COVID test, had two assists against the Rangers and is back in high gear after returning from an eight-game absence with a lower body injury. I asked him and Makar about the COVID news and if they had heard anything new to keep in mind.

“Obviously we want to protect our loved ones,” MacKinnon said. “But we are healthy, we are fit, we are vaccinated. So I heard a lot of the Flames guys have symptoms. I do not know. I don’t know what we will do in the future. Hopefully we can make these games soon. We’re now playing 30 in 55 (nights), so I don’t know where we would come up with games if we had to delay something. But yeah, hopefully we can take this further.”

Makar now has 13 goals, which is the highest total for a defender to 23 since Dave Ellett had 15 for the Winnipeg Jets from 1988-89.

His take on the COVID news?

“Obviously we still know that COVID is a thing,” he said. “At the end of the day, our team is vaccinated, we’ve done the work to at least make sure we’re at least safe if anyone gets it. It’s a shame that Tayzer went under, but of course you want to reduce that as the season goes on.”

The Avalanche has optional training on Wednesday before traveling to Nashville for a Thursday meeting with the Predators. They hope everyone who played against the Rangers gets on a plane.

