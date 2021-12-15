Explained: Kohli captaincy, BCCI, Rohit and Indian cricket

On December 8, when the BCCI announced the Indias test squad for South Africa, the last line of the press release stated the appointment of Rohit Sharmas as ODI captain in place of Virat Kohli. Indian cricket has struggled to cope with the ripple effect ever since.

Why did selectors remove Kohli as ODI captain?

Kohli had previously relinquished his T20I captaincy at the end of the T20 World Cup in October-November due to work pressure. However, in an Instagram post, he had expressed his desire to continue as Indias Test and ODI captain.

Understanding the workload is very important and given my massive workload over the past 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and being a regular captain for the past 5-6 years I feel like I have given myself the space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket, he posted on Sept. 16.

However, the selectors were averse to having separate captains in white ball cricket. Accordingly, they have appointed Rohit as ODI skipper on top of his T20I leadership. Kohli was retained as the Test captain.

… He stepped down as captain of the T20I and the selectors decided not to split the captaincy of the limited-overs, opting for a complete separation. The bottom line is that there cannot be two white-ball captains, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told The Indian Express.

Have BCCI/selectors communicated with Kohli?

According to Ganguly, the BCCI had asked Kohli not to relinquish his T20I captaincy. We (BCCI) had requested Virat not to resign as T20I captain.

At the pre-departure press conference on Wednesday (Dec. 15), ahead of India’s South Africa tour, Kohli contradicted that, saying no one had communicated with him in that regard.

I was never told not to give up the T20I captaincy. There was no prior communication at all with me since I announced the captaincy of the T20I until December 8, where I was called for the selection meeting. The main selector (Chetan Sharma) discussed with me the test team, to which we both agreed. And before the call ended, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I will not be the ODI captain, to which I replied, OK, fine. In the selection interview that followed, we talked about it briefly. That’s what happened. Before that, there was no communication at all, Kohli said.

On the day of the ODI captaincy announcement, a top BCCI official told The Indian Express that there was no communication with Kohli (in the run-up to the selection meeting) about the ODI captaincy change. At Wednesday’s press conference, Kohli confirmed that in a way.

What about the rumors in the locker room?

This speculation offered a throwback to the 1980s, when an alleged rift between Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev filled the newspaper column inches. Kapil’s omission from the Calcutta Test against England in 1984-85, on the heels of his dismissal from the Delhi Test, playing a bad shot, had caused controversy.

Both Kohli and Rohit are superstars in the Indian team. As the latter was excluded from the Tests in South Africa due to a left hamstring injury, some reports claimed that Kohli would be absent from the three ODIs that would follow the Test series.

Former India captain and current president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, Mohammad Azharuddin, tweeted Tuesday (Dec 14): Virat Kohli has announced that he is not available for the ODI series and Rohit Sharma is not available f[o]R [the] upcoming test. It can’t hurt to take[g] take a break [the] timing needs to be better. This only confirms speculation ab[ou]t [the] break. also not[l] to report [the] other form of cricket.

Kohli called the rumor makers on Wednesday and said: I was and have been available for selection all this time. You shouldn’t be asking me this question, honestly. This question should be asked of people who write about these things and their sources, because as far as I was concerned I was always reachable. I’ve had no communication with the BCCI who said I want to rest so there were a few things that also came out in the past that I was said to attend some events or something that was also absolutely untrue.

He added: All these people writing these things and their sources are absolutely not credible to me. As I said, I am available for selection to the ODIs in South Africa and I am always eager to play.

And how did Kohli react to the speculation about his split from Rohit?

He thought it was nonsense and promised Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid absolute support and cooperation in white ball cricket. He spoke glowingly about Rohit’s captaincy. No problem between me and Rohit. I’ve grown tired of explaining that for the past two and a half years. Rohit is a very skilled captain. Tactically very solid.

The day before, Rohit had shared how he enjoyed playing under Kohlis captaincy.

Was Ganguly’s statement that Kohli was told to reconsider leaving the T20I captaincy in an attempt at damage reduction?

BCCI’s one-liner to fire Kohli as ODI captain was apparently disrespectful to the world-class batsman who has a win record of 70 percent gains in ODIs. In Tests, India has reached unprecedented heights under his leadership, winning consecutive series in Australia and currently leading 2-1 against England in the five-game series. (The fifth test could not be held and has been rescheduled for next year.)

The Indian cricket hierarchy has probably underestimated the fans of Kohli, a player with 45.3 million followers on Twitter. After trolling mercilessly on social media, the cricket board posted a thank you captain tweet on Dec. 9, while Gangulys’ comment was ostensibly part of the damage control exercise.

Does the whole thing make Dravis’s role even more important?

One of the most respected cricketers in the game, the new Indian teams coach has the challenge of dealing with a split captain and two strong characters in the dressing room. Rahul Bhai (Dravid) is a great man manager, Kohli said.