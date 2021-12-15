PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Strong start propels Marshall to 12-3 win against Mankato West | News, Sports, Jobs





MARSHALL — The Marshall girls’ hockey team defeated Mankato West 12-3 on Tuesday. Marshall got off to a strong start as Leah Schaefer found the back of the net on Tessa Gannott’s assist 3:36 into the game to make it 1-0 before Gannott scored on Kayta Waltz’s assist minutes later. Halfway through the opening period, Marshall came back on the board, when Gannott found Schaefer for a second time before Mady Girard scored her first varsity goal on the assist of Gannott and Schaefer at the 14:55 mark of the frame. Schaefer then scored in the closing seconds of the first to complete the hat-trick on the power play off Kalyn DeVlieger’s assist to make it 5-0 after one. Mankato West would strike first in the first minute of the second period, but Marshall reacted quickly with a Schaefer goal, her fourth of the game, to Mia Wichmann’s assist to make it 6-1 before Kendal Beernaert made one. passed the goalkeeper got 18 seconds later to bring the advantage to 7-1. The two sides would trade goals for the rest of the frame, scoring two each. Regan Loft found the net on Olivia Penske’s assist almost three minutes into the second, and after Mankato West scored back-to-back goals, Loft got her second of the evening in the last minute of the frame on Beernaert’s assist and Lily Verkinderen makes it 9-3 after two. Marshall continued to charge offensively in the third, as Girard got her second of the game in the frame in the 13th minute on DeVlieger’s assist before Piper Mellenthin found the back of the net for her first varsity goal on Waltz’s assist and DeVlieger scored on Schaefer’s assist to make it to the 12-3 final. Marshall defeated Mankato West 28-14 in the game. Belle Deutz took the win in the net ahead of Marshall, with 11 saves. Marshall (5-4-1) will play at home against Fairmont on Thursday at 19:15 Marshall 12, Mankato West 3 Mankato West 0 3 0 –3 Marshall 5 4 3 – 12 SCORING SUMMARY First period Marshall: Schaefer, 3:36 (Gannott). Marshall: Gannott, 6:48 (Waltz). Marshall: Schaefer, 9:45 (Gannott). Marshall: Girard, 14:55 (Gannott, Schaefer). Marshall: Schaefer, 16:37 (DeVlieger) (Powerplay). Sanctions Marshall: Holmgren, 6:26 (elbows, 2 min). Mankato West: Benson, 0:32 (Tripping, 2 min). Second period Mankato West: Hvinden, 0:37 (Bloemke). Marshall: Schaefer, 1:32 (Wichmann). Marshall: Beernaert, 1:50 (unassisted). Marshall: Loft, 2:57 (Penske). Mankato West: Pockrandt, 10:50 (Pedersen). Mankato West: Hvinden, 12:35 (unassisted). Marshal: Loft, 16:33 (Verkinderen, Beernaert). Sanctions No penalties. Third period Marshall: Girard, 1:00 PM (DeVlieger). Marshall: Mellenthin, 2:30 PM (Waltz). Marshall: DeVlieger, 4:30 PM (Schaefer). Sanctions No penalties. SOG: Marshall 28; Mankato West 14. Saves: Deutz 11; Mankato West 16. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

