Lamar Jackson daily with sprained ankle; Baltimore Ravens Add QB Josh Johnson As Insurance





OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are still hoping Lamar Jackson can start against the Green Bay Packers, even after the quarterback missed Wednesday’s practice with a sprained right ankle. “It’s day by day now,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Jackson ahead of Wednesday’s practice. “We need to see how it reacts.” Jackson has never missed a game due to injury. It is only the third time this season that an injury has kept him from training. In Sunday’s 24-22 loss at Cleveland, Jackson sprained his right ankle during the first game of the second quarter and was taken to the locker room. He left FirstEnergy Stadium in a protective boot. On Monday, Harbaugh said the team received “good news” that Jackson did not have a high ankle sprain. 2 Related Tyler Huntley has proven to be a viable replacement for Jackson, winning his only previous start, a 16-13 win in Chicago on Nov. 21. He then nearly collected Baltimore from 21 points behind Sunday in Cleveland. “[Huntley’s] going to get the reruns today. That’s what we know now,” Harbaugh said. “So if he gets the reps today, if he has to play Sunday, that’s going to be an advantage. We’ll see where it goes from there. He may play or he may not play, depending on Lamar’s situation.” Huntley, 23, has impressed the Ravens after leaving Utah in 2020. Like Jackson, Huntley poses a double threat. He has thrown 528 yards and rushed 95 yards this season. “He showed he can be a starter in this league,” said Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston. “I absolutely believe in him.” For added insurance, the Ravens signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson to the New York Jets’ training squad. Johnson, 35, could support Huntley if Jackson can’t play. Johnson was in the Ravens’ training camp in 2016. He played for John Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, at the University of San Diego 15 years ago. After being signed by the Ravens on Wednesday morning, Johnson immediately jumped into his car to drive to Baltimore. “To bring him in here, all things considered — with the potential to need him this week” [and] the potential for the rest of the season [with COVID-19 issues] — it just makes sense to bring him in,” Harbaugh said. Jackson, the 2019 MVP, has missed just three games in his four-year NFL career. He was sidelined twice due to illness and sat out of the 2019 season finale after Baltimore took the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Ravens (8-5) have a one-game lead in the AFC North over the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore tries to avoid a series of three losses when it takes on the Packers (10-3) on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET. Harbaugh indicated that the Ravens would not consider giving Jackson a rest against Green Bay, although Baltimore will play an important AFC North game in Cincinnati next week. The Ravens’ Dec. 26 game against the Bengals could play a big part in determining the division title. “I’d say it’s zero percent because we’re trying to win this game,” Harbaugh said. “You want to try and get every win you can.”

