Week 15 Fantasy Football Playoffs Roster Advice, Waiver Goals and Drafting Tips





The Fantasy Football playoffs are here. The postseason kicks off in week 15, and if you’re reading this, your team has most likely made it to the playoffs, so congratulations. While the ultimate goal is to win the Fantasy Football Super Bowl, progressing to the playoffs is a remarkable achievement. It took many weeks of design preparation, executing the design itself and then 14 weeks of constant scheduling and lineup management to get to this point. Your play-off spot was certainly deserved. So be sure that moving on is quite possible. At this point in the season, the core of Fantasy team starters is well established. The farewell weeks are also over. So while waiver moves are still very necessary, the list of free agents is thinner and we are no longer looking for players to put away. In some cases we also want to use a different approach for exemption movements. It’s time to clear your roster of players who, if necessary, will never fit comfortably into the starting grid, or who have no real chance of getting off your couch. Being aggressive on free agency to block your opponents also makes sense. It is necessary to ensure that there is quality depth behind the starters on a Fantasy roster as the playoffs begin. The first steps to take, if necessary, are to schedule immediate NFL backups from your entry-level running backs if possible so that you don’t have to scramble to free agency in the event of an injury. Running backs like SamajePerine, Marlon Mack and Ronald Jones are essential additions. Also make sure you have a quality backup quarterback and a tight end that can be started in case of injuries to your projected starters. It is advisable to have at least one ‘insurance player’ for injury situations at QB and TE, and the rest of your bench can be made up of backup RBs and WRs. Of course, each roster is unique, and those are just guidelines to adjust when the playoffs begin. Some teams may have such good depth at RB that their current reserves are not candidates. In other cases, high-quality QB2 options were available on the waiver cable all season. The end goal is the same though, to make sure there are respectable options available in the event of an injury or ongoing needs to stream at any position outside of your core starters. During the regular season, if you’re dealing with bye weeks, the focus should only be on your own roster when making waiver moves. But in the play-offs everything must be done to ensure victories. That includes blocking your opponents from landing certain players on free desks if possible. If, after reviewing an opponent’s roster, you see that they have a great need for WR, for example, consider using a primary waiver claim or bidding a healthy amount to get a WR that gives them the may need next week. Your own roster needs should always take precedence, but if taking away a potentially desired player or needed option from your opponent can improve your prospects for the upcoming matchup, go for it. Those Fantasy players who earned a first-round bye put in an important performance. In Fantasy Football, in most cases, the bye pushes you one game away from your Super Bowl competition. It acts as a very important pass for the second of three rounds after the season. After you hit the waiver this week, scout your players on their game days for the upcoming week 16 match. The outlook for some of your players could definitely change over the next week, even though The Fantasy team technically has an “off “week.

