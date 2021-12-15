Novak Djokovic: ‘Misunderstood’ star will be remembered as the best tennis player, says Alex Corretja





It was a record year for Novak Djokovic, but with a myriad of young talent threatening to usher in a new era in the sport, time may be running out for the Serb to achieve one elusive goal. This season, he surpassed Roger Federer for the most weeks he spent as the world’s number one player, as well as winning three major titles to tie him with Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam wins (20). However, his ambition to win the Calendar Slam and take all four titles in 2021 was thwarted by a US Open final defeat to Daniil Medvedev. Mubadala World Tennis Championship ‘Currently it’s only 80%’ – Thiem reveals why he withdrew from Mubadala Tennis Championship 4 HOURS AGO Novak Djokovic Image Credit: Getty Images Whatever the future holds for Djokovic, Eurosport pundit Alex Corretja thinks he has built a legacy for the sport and will always be remembered for likely to be the best – despite what people may think about the man behind the baseline. I think Novak is always a little misunderstood in a way. I don’t know if it’s his character. Probably when he’s on the track, he does things that people almost don’t understand,” Corretja said. With Djokovic, Federer and Nadal dominating the men’s game for so long, the trio is often compared and judged against each other. Corretja thinks Djokovic’s raw emotion sets him apart. “Roger is elegance. He is so sweet. Everything comes naturally. And Rafa is probably the greatest fighter in all history,” he said. Nova is different. He can get upset. “And he doesn’t think, ‘oh I can’t break the racket because I’m in the middle of 25,000 people and millions watching on TV.’ He just lets his emotions run wild. ‘Outstanding’ – The best of champion Djokovic at the Australian Open 2021 Another Slam will statistically make Djokovic the greatest men’s player of all time as he looks to be ahead of Federer and Nadal by 21 major trophies. With questions still about the Serbs’ vaccination status, it’s unknown if his last chance to make history will come at next month’s Australia Open. His rivals think it’s only a matter of time, however, with Nadal returning this week from a foot injury at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi – and saying he is the favorite to end his career up front. Corretja agrees and thinks whether you’re a fan of his or not, it’s impossible to ignore Djokovic’s contribution to tennis. He deserves all the credit because he just gives us so much, on and off the pitch, that I can only thank him, like Roger and Rafa, for what they have brought to our sport,” he said. Mubadala World Tennis Championship Nadal’s return, Murray’s new coach, Jabeur to dazzle – What to look out for? 5 HOURS AGO Australian Open ‘Lower confidence’ – Henin begins to doubt ‘exceptional’ Williams will have another Slam. to win 11 HOURS AGO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/novak-djokovic-will-be-remembered-as-the-greatest-tennis-player-according-to-alex-corretja_sto8672854/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos