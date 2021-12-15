Connecticut HS Boys Hockey: CCC South Preview: Wethersfield, Newington Remain Strong

For the second time in as many years, the Central Connecticut Conferences South Division welcomes two new programs. In reality, it’s basically the splitting up of old co-op teams as Hall becomes a standalone program this season after previously teaming up with Southington, who are now forming a new co-op arrangement. Both teams also have new coaches.

As for the league rave, Wethersfield (which split from Rocky Hill last year) and Newington remain strong, while EO Smith/Tolland appears to be a sleeper.

CONARD (7-5-0)

Coach: Jason Olson

The Chieftains took six seniors, including all three of their CCC South rosters to all of last season’s conferences. But they also return 13 players from last year’s squad that set a winning record in advancing to Division 3.

Among the eight returning seniors are: Beau Bacon, Brian Fehl, Sam Heller, James Robinson, Graydon Selstad, Aidan Shaughnessy, Harrison Sweeney and John Wenz.

Also back for the Chieftains are juniors Brendan Alekshun, Connor Dainiak, John Hodgson and Holden Patrissi, and sophomore Anthony Karriem.

EO SMITH/TOLLAND (6-8-0)

Coach: John Hodgson

Hodgson is very bullish on the Bucks’ chances this season, especially with 11 seniors and experience across the lineup.

This team has a chance to compete for the CCC South title and should be a solid team in the D3 tournament, Hodgson said.

Senior leftist Keegan Hodgkinson (6-7-13) was a CCC South All-Conference roster last season and the clear leader of the Bucks offense along with senior centers Cam Sterling (2-6-8) and Braiden George (3- 3-6). Senior leftist Quentin Wry is another solid returnee, and Hodgson expects senior newcomer Cole Schoen to emerge as the teams’ top contender.

Seniors Conor OBrien (3-2-5) and Zack Stoltenberg are the best defenders, and senior goalkeeper Dan Polgun (2.81 GAA) rounds out the veteran cast.

ENFIELD/EAST GRANBY/STAFFORD (5-8-0)

Coach: Frank Genovese

The Eagles go into the season with a few capable goalkeepers as both juniors Tommy Terhune (3.53 GAA) and Nick Morrell (2.00 GAA) return.

However, Genovese says the Eagles need more offensive contributions from all players this season.

Junior Luke Arsenault (5-2-7) and senior Declan Higgins (2-2-4) are the top strikers, with senior Kyle Cox (2-3-5) leading the defense.

Freshman forward Jack Jones will be a player to watch.

HALL (8-2-1 as co-op with Southington)

Coach: Colin OConnor

A new era is dawning for the program, which has split from its longstanding association with Southington and gone solo. That includes a new coach, as Colin OConnor takes over the Warriors.

The split leaves the roster a little thin, but OConnor will be looking at senior Matt Ganey and junior Owen Miller in the middle, with juniors Hudson Hollander and Ben Gerken on the wings.

Seniors Ethan Stagg and Rafael Fichandler lead the defense, and the Warriors have a pair of junior goalkeepers in Eddie DelGrego and Aeden Mallett.

Junior CJ Cohen is a newcomer to watch.

I think if our returning players can move up and lead our younger players, we have the ability to complete both our conference and our division, OConnor said. Some of the new younger players will have to step up and play some key roles for the team to succeed this year.

Blake Blackwood

Newington

Josh Grimm

Newington

Evan Oliver

Newington

NEWINGTON (11-1-1)

Coach: Dave Harackiewicz

There was no CIAC postseason last winter, but it was still a banner season for Newington, who won the CCC South Championship and finished Hockey Night on Boston News’ top Division 3 team.

What’s next for the newly named Norasters? The skys the limit, as Harackiewicz says his team has depth in attacking and defense, and the blue line is also capable enough to contribute to offense.

Look for the best forwards: junior Josh Grimm (3-6-9), Mike Deegan (1-3-4) and Harrison Ranger (6-5-11), with Tyler Leavitt (1-0-1) and Evan Oliver (1-0-1) adds depth. Newcomers Andrew Stribling (junior) and Kyle Klimas (sophomore) will also help.

The two-way talents on the Blue Line include seniors Braeden Humphrey (5-9-14, all-CCC South last season), Blake Blackwood (1-3-4) and Niko Giotsas (2-2-4) and junior Evan Howard (3-8-11).

Last year’s backup, junior Jeremy Wagner, will get his shot in goal this season.

The Norasters are a cooperative of host Newington plus Berlin, Canton, Cromwell and Manchester.

NORTH EAST (0-11-0)

Coach: Galen Byram

The Shamrocks are entering the season full of youngsters, with just three seniors on the roster and just three in total with more than two seasons of varsity experience.

Senior forward Patrick Frommer is the only one to fit into both categories, with forward Tyler Szegda and defender Alex Frommer the only other seniors. Juniors Austin Jones (D) and Nate Ojala (F) are entering their third season on the program.

Byram adds that all three goalkeepers – sophomores Jack Bell and Bauer Cordeiro Larkin, and freshmen Ryan Murphy – are new to the program and will all be competing for game time.

The Shamrocks co-op is hosted by Rockville, with guests Bolton, Coventry, East Hartford, RHAM and Windham Tech.

ROCKY HILL (2-7-0)

Coach: Dave Dubos

After getting wet after their split from Wethersfield last season, the Terriers have a solid cast back for their second campaign.

Look for seniors Brody Davidson (F) and Owen Davidson (D) — both CCC South All-Stars last season — to lead the way with seniors Jeffrey Beliveau, Gabe Boily, Ryan Brady, Conor Konopka, Jacob Nelson and Sean Sides.

Also returning juniors Tanner Phillips, Tyler Poulin and Sam Reed, and sophomores Noah MacDonald, Charlie Maxwell and Dominick Violette.

Also skating with Rocky Hill this season are players from Haddam-Killingworth (formerly part of the old Lyman Hall co-op), Middletown and Plainville.

SOUTHINGTON (new program)

Coach: Bob Allan

Southington splits the previous co-op with Hall, adding players from Coginchaug (who was part of the co-op with Lyman Hall until last season) and Westbrook.

The program also gets a new coach, as Bob Allan takes control.

The inaugural team has just two seniors — Michael Fusciello and Zachary Moskal — and a larger group of juniors that includes Thomas Czarkosky, John Frechette, Gabriel Mohr, Drew Nafis, Jake Nafis and Eli Vernick.

Rounding out the roster are sophomores Jackson Carroll, Jasen Hurley, Nicholas Martino, Colin Paradis and Noah Wilk, and freshmen Jackson Bafundo, Liam Gargan, Cooper Kilgore and Joshua Wolfe.

WETHERSFIELD (8-2-1)

Coach: Dennis Tulimieric

In its second season as a standalone program, numbers continue to climb for the Eagles, who now have 35 on the roster — nine more than a year ago.

Wethersfield will aspire to return to the top of the CCC South after dropping a heartthrob of five extras against eventual champions Newington in last year’s semi-finals. Some solid talent graduated from that squad, but Tulimieri has more than enough back at his disposal.

Sophomore goalkeeper Matt Ruck returns and the blue line in front of him is anchored by senior Thomas Mayfield, junior Benjamin Caulfield and sophomore Sean OLeary, Spencer Malloy and Nathan Odell.

Look for forward senior Charles Martindale, William McCarter, Colby Quinn, James Socha and Anthony Zabielski, juniors Jack Millen, Brady Quinn and Clayton Shurdho, and sophomores Seth Cholewa, Jude Exantus, Braeden Hart, Jake Kulvinskas and Zachary McCauley.