Ron Rivera not ruling out Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat for Eagles game yet





Washington’s head coach Ron Rivera announced in a radio interview Tuesday morning that he has not yet banned any of the nine players on the COVID/reserve list from playing in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Speak with 106.7 Sports junkie fans, Rivera expressed hope that key defense linemen Jonathan Allen, who put in place the COVID protocols on Monday, and Montez Sweat, who was placed on the reserve list last Wednesday, would be released in time for kick-off. Hell comes in and tests pretty soon and we’ve got our fingers crossed, Rivera said of Allen. We’ll see what happens. There’s so many things going on right now with this new virus, this new variant, that you just don’t know it. So we have to hope a little and see what happens in the coming days. Allen has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and would be eligible to return once he tests negative in consecutive days. Sweat, while not vaccinated, entered a 10-day isolation period that would allow Washington to activate him Saturday if he is asymptomatic and tests negative. In addition to Allen and Sweat, Washington is also behind three other defensive linemen due to COVID in William Bradley-King, James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill. The group already lost star defense end Chase Young to a torn ACL and these latest losses have forced Washington to look outside the organization for some depth should one of the affected players miss Sunday’s game. Our human resources department works overtime and earns them, Rivera said. We’ve got a few moves to be announced soon so you guys know. I’m not going to give you anything specific other than that, but we had to do our best and try to do the best with some more guys. We brought these guys in in case we don’t get any guys back in the next few days, so watch what happens. In total, nine Washington players and one Tier 3 staffer are currently in COVID protocols. Linebacker David Mayo and tight end Temarrick Hemingway were both placed on the reserve list along with Allen and Bradley-King on Monday, while corner back Darryl Roberts and injured linebacker Khaleke Hudson have been in protocols since last week.

