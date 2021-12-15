Which players will participate in FairBreak Global Cricket Tournament 2022?

The concept of FairBreak was introduced in 2013 under the name Womens International Cricket League (WICL). The original thought process behind FairBreak was to give female cricketers more opportunities and rewards. Gradually, the FairBreak movement envisioned a world where people have fair and equal access to opportunities that enable them to succeed in their chosen business, regardless of gender or geographic location. Cricket is used as a primary means to achieve the goal of equality.

FairBreak Global has announced for the first time a women’s T20 by invitation tournament to be played in Hong Kong between May 1 and May 15, 2022. It will be the world’s first privately funded tournament in the history of women’s cricket. Six teams will participate in the competition and 19 matches will be played over the 15 days at Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. These six teams have female cricketers from different parts of the world. So far 14 players have been confirmed in this highly anticipated tournament.

Geetika Kodali (USA):

The teenager from the US will be part of the FairBreak Global 2022 tournament to be played in Hong Kong. She is a right hand bat and right arm seam. She was recently featured in the ICC Womens T20 America Qualifiers and ICC Womens World Cup Global Qualifiers. She has so far played six T20Is, scored 31 runs and collected three wickets.

Maryam Bibi (Hong Kong):

A right-armed mermaid, she made her international debut for Hong Kong in 2019. She represented Hong Kong in nine T20Is, taking in two wickets. Most recently, she was featured in the ICC Womens World T20 Asia Qualifiers.

Babette de Leede (Netherlands):

The Dutch cricketer is a wicketkeeper’s bat. She has been playing international cricket since 2018. She played 28 T20Is and scored 329 runs, including a few half-centuries. Behind the tree stumps she is a hiding place. She has made 22 layoffs, including 11 stumpings and the same number of catches.

Deandra Dottin (West Indies):

The star all-rounder from the West Indies is a reckless opening bat and more than handy right arm seam. She is a seasoned campaigner who has played 124 T20Is, scored 2681 runs and picked up 61 wickets. She has been playing international cricket for over 13 years.

Harmanpreet Kaur (India):

The captain of India’s T20I side, will lead one side in the FairBreak Global 2022 Tournament. She recently won the Womens Big Bash League (WBBL) tournament player for her incredible contributions with both bat and ball. She represented India in 120 T20Is, scoring 2307 runs, including a century and six half-centuries. She scalped 30 wickets with her off spin.

Britney Cooper (West Indies):

She is a right-handed middle order bat from Trinidad who has played for the West Indies in 73 T20Is since 2009. She has scored 608 runs and also has half a century of T20I to her name. She was also part of the winning squad that won the 2016 Womens T20 World Cup in India.

Roberta Moretti Avery (Brazil):

The Brazilian all-rounder has been playing international cricket since 2018. She played in 16 T20Is. The right-handed batter has amassed 608 runs, including half a century. The right-arm speedster was good for 15 wickets, including the best of 3-1.

Anju Gurung (Bhutan):

The fast left arm from Bhutan has played nine T20I matches and claimed 10 wickets. She made her international debut in 2019. She is a promising talent and has the ability to scale greater heights if given the opportunity and exposure.

Sterre Kalis (Netherlands):

The Dutch all-rounder is an up-and-coming talent, who can contribute with both bat and ball. She made her international debut in 2018 and since then has represented the Netherlands in 17 T20Is. The right-handed batter has scored 556 runs, including a century and two half-centuries. With the ball, the speedster has four wickets with the right arm.

Sindhu Sriharsha (USA):

The former India A and India U-21 player, who now represents the USA, will be captain of one of the teams in the FairBreak Global Tournament 2022. Captain armband is not new to her as she leads the USA team. The Bangalore-born cricketer is an opening bat and wicket-keeper. She played 14 T20Is for the US, scoring 159 runs and taking nine behind the stump firings.

Mariko Hill (Hong Kong):

Representing Hong Kong, the all-rounder made her international debut in 2019 and has played 20 T20Is since then. The right hand batter has registered 296 runs and bowling right arm medium tempo hit seven wickets.

Kary Chan (Hong Kong):

She is the captain of the Hong Kong team. The left arm spinner has claimed 30 wickets in 20 T20Is she played in 2019 and 2021. The crafty spinner has the ability to bowl in consistent lines and lengths for extended periods of time. With the bat, she has 317 runs at an average of nearly 20 and a stroke rate of 85.

Ruchitha Venkatesh (Hong Kong):

She represents Hong Kong at an international level. She is a right arm spinner, who has picked up eight wickets in 18 T20Is. She is more than handy with the bat. She scored 74 runs in 14 innings at an average of 11. Although she was born in India, she immediately moved to Hong Kong where she grew up.

Sana Mir (Pakistan):

The former Pakistan captain will lead one of the teams in FairBreak Global Tournament 2022. She has a lot of experience playing 106 T20Is. She has muscled up 802 runs and claimed 89 wickets. She is a right hand batter and right arm spinner. In 2020, she announced her retirement from international cricket.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa):

The South African all-rounder has a reputation for playing in various competitions such as the WBBL, the Hundred, etc. She is a prolific all-rounder, having made a number of useful contributions with both bat and ball. In her career of 84 T20Is to date, she has broken 1046 runs and collected 66 wickets.

