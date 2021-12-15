Burlington boys hockey team has questions to answer | Sport

BURLINGTON For most of the past decade, the Burlington boys’ hockey program has been a legitimate threat to Division 1 and a potential Super 8 contender in any season with the opportunity to refill its roster year after year.

However, as legendary Burlington coach Bob Conceison enters his 35th season behind the Red Devils bench, he may have more questions than answers when it comes to making up his roster this season.

The first and most vital question is who is manning the cage as Burlington has an intense goalkeeping fight in the camp between senior Chris Busby, who served as the team’s junior varsity goalie last season, and freshman Camden Shanahan.

I think it’s a situation where both kids will have opportunities, Conceison said. It was a good battle in the camp and I think it has been a very positive experience for both children so far.

Whoever seizes dominion in the Burlington has before him a solid group of defenders, as Conceison calls the defense, the strength of our team.

Captaining that group will be senior captain Anthony Andriolo, who fits the mold of big, physical, attacking left-handed defenders, just like years ago as Josh Boulos, Shane OHalloran and others did.

Junior Lucas Magliozzi, sophomore Charlie Andriolo and junior Dylan OReilly round out the top four defenders and will put in some tough minutes. Senior Patrick Casey and freshman Brady Yutkins will also see minutes on the back line.

I do believe that defense is the strength of our team with those four returning guys, Conceison said.

Perhaps the biggest questions are where the goals will come from this season. Burlington scored 31 goals in their shortened ten-game regular season last year, only five of those 31 goals came from returning to this year’s roster.

Burlington will be looking for players to advance their games, including returning seniors CJ Hacker and Ricky Sheppard. A trio of juniors, including Ryan Kane (injured for most of last year), Will Curtin and Koby Sloan will try to fill the scoresheet.

Sophomores Will McLean (two goals last season) and Jackson Powers will be given more time, as will newcomers, junior Alex Healey, and freshmen Seamus Mcmakin, Alec Robbins and Charlie Hanafin.

The Devils will once again endure the rigors of the Middlesex League’s grueling schedule with games against the ever-tough Liberty Division.

In their own Freedom Division, Conceison expects it to be an even division with a surprise team to watch.

I think Watertown has the most back and I have a feeling they are going to have a strong season, Conceison said. I feel like all the other teams in our division are on an equal footing, but we need to keep our stance strong and get better as the year goes on.

Closing out Burlington’s schedule with their annual Cahoon tournament with Medford, Chelmsford and Framingham and the Devils will be part of the new and improved Ed Burns tournament this season with 16 teams in the field to be powered up at the end of January.

Their schedule also includes a home and away game with Bridgewater-Raynham.

The season kicks off this Wednesday night when the Devils host Winchester at the Burlington Ice Palace for a 5pm puck drop.