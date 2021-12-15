Field hockey dominates Academic All-MAC Award with 14 Honorees





CLEVELAND, Ohio The Mid-American Conference announced its 2021 Field Hockey Academic All-MAC team on Wednesday. A total of 88 student athletes were added to the team. Ball State handed in the most representatives on the squad with 14; Hall Baisas , Rachel Bohn , Gina Caravaglia , Alex Conrad , Maureen Donegan , Michaela Graney , Caitlyn Grodzickic , Emma Hilton , Hannah Johnston , Lexi Kansky , Libby Kraus , Kerrianne McClay , Angel Nkosi and Callie Rumbaugh they have all been strong academically and athletically for the Cardinals. The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.20 and have participated in at least 50 percent of competitions for that particular sport. Field Hockey 2021 Academic All-MAC Team Adeline Clark, App State, Senior, Apparel Design and Merchandising, 3.91

Allison Corey, App State, Junior, Cell/Molecular Biology, 3.79

Rachel Fleig, App State, Junior, Communication advertising, 3.28

Leah Hurwitz, App State, sophomore, arts management, 3.31

Sydney Lee, App State, Senior, Communication Sciences & Disorders, 3.73

Pauline Mangold, App State, Junior, Exercise Science, 3.78

Brenna Schoenbachler, App State, Senior, Cell/Molecular Biology, 3.93

Anna Smarrelli, App State, Senior, Health & Physical Education, K-12, 3.95

Friederike Stegen, App State, Senior, General Marketing, 3.75

Ines Yofre, App State, Senior, General Marketing, 3.441

Hall Baisas , Ball State, Sophomore, Exercise Science, 4.0

Rachel Bohn , Ball State, Sophomore, Nursing, 3,800

Gina Caravaglia , Ball State, Junior, Psychology, 3.93

Alex Conrad , Ball State, Senior, Actuarial Science, 3.625

Maureen Donegan , Ball State, Sophomore, Kinesology 3.3

Michaela Graney , Ball State, sophomore, exercise science, 3.796

Caitlyn Grodzickic , Ball State, Junior, Nursing, 3.93

Emma Hilton , Ball State, Sophomore, Exercise Science, 4.0

Hannah Johnston , Ball State, Sophomore, Meteorology and Climatology, 3.556

Lexi Kansky , Ball State, Junior, Business Administration, 3.389

Libby Kraus , Ball State, Junior, Business Administration, 3.566

Kerrianne McClay , Ball State, Junior, Psychology, 3.871

Angel Nkosi , Ball State, Junior, Premed, 3.825

Callie Rumbaugh , Ball State, Senior, Exercise Science, 3.905

Hannah Brown, Bellarmine, sophomore, nursing, 3.82

Anna Crump, Bellarmine, sophomore, accounting, 3.32

Peyton Hobson, Bellarmine, sophomore, nursing, 3.57

Abby Hodges, Bellarmine, sophomore, exercise science/prephysical therapy, 3.64

Amber Hofenk Jerembo, Bellarmine, Junior, Sports Administration, 3.58

Lauren Marshall, Bellarmine, sophomore, exercise science/prephysical therapy, 4.0

Breanna McWhorter, Bellarmine, Senior, Communication, 3.53

Alexa Rastigue, Bellarmine, Junior, Educational and Behavioral Disorders, 3.75

Teresa Schmidt, Bellarmine, Junior, Psychology, 3.96

Caroline Beairsto, Central Michigan, So., Education, 3.78

Kate Biglin, Central Michigan, so, undecided, 3.50

Lauren Buffington, Central Michigan, Jr., International Business and Spanish, 3.98

Grace Gagliardi, Central Michigan, Sr., Sports Management, 3.78

Hannah Havrilla, Central Michigan, So., Education, 3.99

Alli Huddleson, Central Michigan, Sr., Master of Science in Administration, 4.00

Katie Maxim, Central Michigan, So., Education, 3.37

Alice O’Hagan, Central Michigan, Jr., Marketing, 3.41

BobbiMarie Parker, Central Michigan, Jr., Exercise Science, 3.51

Avery Periard, Central Michigan, Sr., Neuroscience, 3.40

Rachel Ruttenberg, Central Michigan, Jr., Broadcast & Cinematic Arts, 3.78

Emily Maloney, Central Michigan, Jr., Exercise Science, 3.47

Megan Stockreef, Central Michigan, Jr., Theater and Interpretation, 3.96

Larissa Balachick, Kent State, Senior, Early Childhood Education, 3.916

Ashley Bonetz, Kent State, Senior, Psychology, 3.627

Maria Cambra Soler, Kent State, Junior, Psychology, 3.418

Sydney Carr, Kent State, Senior, Early Childhood Education, 3.819

Azure Fernsler, Kent State, Senior, Environmental Studies, 3.960

Luisa Knapp, Kent State, Senior, Human Development/Family Studies, 3.794

Jenna McCrudden, Kent State, sophomore, Environmental Conservation Biology, 3.690

Clara Rodriguez Seto, Kent State, Senior, Psychology, 3.616

Victoria Tinghitella, Kent State, Sophomore, Sports Medicine, 3.370

Sydney Washburn, State of Kent, Junior, Psychology, 3.672

Katie Wuerstle, Kent State, Sophomore, Entrepreneurship, 3,735

Kolbey Donahue, Longwood, Sr., Business Administration, 3.371

Kate Frey, Longwood, So., Communication Sciences, 3.777

Kylie Levine, Longwood, So., Kinesiology, 3.893

Luna Lopez, Longwood, Sr., Business Administration, 3.57

Hunter-Paige Johnson, Longwood, So., Business Administration, 3.865

Madison Nuckols, Longwood, R-Sr., Mathematics/Economics [double major], 3.572

Cammy Toddy, Longwood, Senior, Biology, 3.72

Rio Weber, Longwood, Senior, Political Science, 3.629

Jamie Wright, Longwood, Sr., Business Administration, 3,473

Mary Kate Barbee, Miami, Soph, Economy, 3.53

Noor Breedijk, Miami, Sr., Marketing, 3.56

Taylor Curran, Miami, Senior, Marketing, 3.69

Mia Gordon, Miami, Sr., Strategic Comm. & Women’s Sexuality and Gender Studies, 3.89

Jenna Kirby, Miami, Soph., Kinesiology, 3.81

Lexie Nugent, Miami, Senior, Marketing, 3.64

Isabelle Perese, Miami, Jr., Early Childhood Education, 3.74

Luli Rosso, Miami, Jr., Economics, 3.45

Morgan Sturm, Miami, Senior, Marketing, 3.84

Madison Workman, Miami, Jr., Family Sciences, 3.86

Minke Bultje, Ohio, sophomore, engineering and technology, 3.281

Nele Graner, Ohio, Senior, Sports Management, 3.921

Lucy Davis, Ohio, Junior, Human Biology, 3.629

Courtney Klein, Ohio, Senior, Exercise Physiology Prephysical Therapy, 3,908

Meela Kopp, Ohio, sophomore, accounting and business analysis, 3,963

Maggie Lawrence, Ohio, sophomore, biological sciences, 3,967

Weslee Littlefield, Ohio, Junior, Phys Activity & Sports Coaching, 3.304

Sienna Sakich, Ohio, Junior, Mathematical Statistics, 3,964

Jillian Shive, Ohio, Super Senior, Interior Architecture, 3.966

Katelyn Whittle, Ohio, Junior, Biological Sciences, 3.596

Ashley Willbur, Ohio, Senior, Marketing, Management Infor Systems, Business Analytics, 3.686

Tasmin Williams, Ohio, Sophomore, Exercise Physiology Pre-Physical Therapy, 3.678

