Ashes 2021, Australia vs England Test cricket, Adelaide Test, day-night, news, preview, latest, history, James Anderson, stats,

In what is the Ashes’ worst kept secret, James Anderson is set to play, with Stuart Broad nearing his return to Englands XI for the crucial second Test at Adelaide Oval, which starts on Thursday.

The veterans sat outside the series opener at the Gabba, where England suffered two chaotic batting collapses in a heavy nine-wicket defeat in three-and-a-half days.

Broad and Anderson’s returns are undeniably a boost for the tourists, who feel their best chance of making a statement is in Adelaide.

The logic is correct. The pink Kookaburra usually swings more than its red counterpart and Anderson and Broad are among the best exponents of swing bowling this century.

England are also aware that Australias biggest weakness lies in its batting which has been suspect since the last Ashes on these shores, and will be facing its biggest test against the pink ball.

The tourists will think they have Marcus Harris number, while David Warner has an injury, Cameron Green and Alex Carey are still in the infancy of their test careers, and Travis Head, despite his blistering century at the Gabba, is not without its flaws.

Steve Smith has yet to come close to revisiting the Bradman-esque heights of his 2019 masterclass, leaving Marnus Labuschagne the only Australian batter who currently has no apparent weakness.

It’s no wonder, then, that Brett Lee said last week that England is planning to introduce a poker term for raising the stakes when it potentially has a winning hand.

But what England’s all-eggs-in-one-basket approach doesn’t take into account is an Australian feel-good factor in a location where the hosts feel at home in more ways than one.

Head flew home to Adelaide early this week to spend time with family, no doubt walking bigger after the greatest moment of his career.

So did Loxtons Carey, who is said to have done the same after taking eight catches on the Test debut at the Gabba, a record for a wicketkeeper in his first match.

This week is also sort of a homecoming for former Adelaide Oval gardener Nathan Lyon, who brought some time back into the SA community on Tuesday with a game of blind cricket.

Like Head and Carey, he also arrived in the South Australian capital on cloud nine after finally taking his 400th test wicket, before quickly picking up 401-403.

Warner also shares a special affinity with Adelaide, where he achieved the second-highest test score ever by an Australian in 2019 with his 335 not out against Pakistan.

As is Starc, whose best cricket statistically is in Adelaide where he has 33 wickets at 18:03. That’s due in no small part to the fact that Adelaide is home to day-night Test cricket, having scored a point on the format in 2015.

This is also ground that holds greater sentimental value for a number of Australias Test stars who played for either state or country alongside the late Phillip Hughes. Hughes called Adelaide Oval home before his tragic death in 2014.

In a way, it will never cease to be his home base, where few will forget the emotional ages that Smith, Warner and Michael Clarke scored just days after his death.

WHERE WEIRD AND BEAUTIFUL THINGS HAPPEN

The Gabba is Australia’s fortress, which was only breached for the first time since the 1980s last summer when India achieved a remarkable victory.

But Adelaide Oval has long flown under the radar as a ground where Australia thrives, and opponents crumble too.

Australia has only been beaten three times since 1995 at the Adelaide Oval, which has undergone significant redevelopment since its days as a scenic cricket ground with those iconic red roofs.

Today the ground is a multi-purpose venue that can accommodate up to 50,000 people, the wicket is a walk-in and the tests are usually held day and night, but Australia has still largely dominated.

India is the exception that has had success in Adelaide twice this century. The first time was in 2003 when it was led by Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. The second came in 2018, when it narrowly defeated a weakened Australian side still reeling from the Cape Town ball-shambles scandal.

England inflicted Australia’s only other defeat at the venue in 26 years in a 2010 series that turns out to be an Ashes anomaly: England have not won a Test in Australia outside of the 2010-11 series since 2002/03.

Beyond those rare losses, strange and wonderful things have often happened for Australia in Adelaide.

Think of Australia somehow taking nine wickets and chasing 168 on day five to beat England in 2006. Or perhaps Mitchell Johnson who destroyed England in 2013 with figures of 7-40 still the best of an Australian at the Ashes this century.

More recently, there’s Mitchell Starc destroying Pakistan under lights with numbers from 6-66, and Warner achieving one of the rarest crickets in the same match.

Just last year, Josh Hazlewood produced one of the greatest spells of all time, claiming 5-8 in an astonishing Indian collapse for 36 that, 12 months later, is still sinking.

Over the past two summers, Australia has won big in Adelaide day-night Tests, beating India by eight wickets and Pakistan by an innings.

They say the wild things come out at night, and that has often proved the case for Australia, whose life thrives under the Adelaide Oval lights much better than anyone else.

And yet all this changes nothing for England, who in reality have no choice but to put all their eggs in the Adelaide basket.

Because if England lose this week, they will be 2-0 down in the run of five games a predicament from which teams have rarely come back.

Anderson said before the test: we have a potentially better team than the parties that have traveled to Australia in recent times.

We have a more solid group, we know what we are trying to achieve.

Everyone knows their role on the side and we know Australia can be beat.

Australia has won all five day-night tests it has played at Adelaide Oval, while England has won just one of four around the world.

The hosts are sure to beat, but history is firmly on their side.