This week in NCHC Hockey: West Michigan point producer Frank manages to ‘just play Bronco hockey’ as a fifth-year senior – College Hockey
West Michigan fifth-year forward Ethen Frank had a remarkable first half for the Broncos (13-5-0), fourth in the latest DCU/USCHO.com Division I Mens Poll. Through 18 games, a whopping four less than some teams have played, Frank leads the country in goals scored with 17.
He has also already surpassed his career-high goal of 15 from his sophomore season, 2018-19, when WMU last hit 20 wins at 21-15-1.
Frank had 13 goals and 21 points in 23 games as a senior. So far, in its fifth season, marginal gains are piling up in its favor.
I just think another year of experience helped a lot, and understanding the college-level game a little bit better helped too, said Frank, one of three graduate students on the WMU roster alongside Josh Passolt and Paul Washe.
I’m definitely watching some more videos and doing some more of my own research away from the rink, which makes me think more creatively. For the most part I’m just doing the same thing and hoping for the best, but I go on the internet and look up little moves and hockey psychological stuff like having the Ds feet move left so I can attack right, and just work on how I can use people’s momentum against them to the benefit of myself and my teammates.
I’m looking more at the mindset, and that helped a bit. There are some good things on Instagram, and I see some good things on Google searches. With the internet, it’s bizarre how many how-to-play hockey videos there are, and it really goes in-depth for a lot of players. You can get a lot out of it.
Frank’s two most recent goals came on Friday in a 4-2 home win over Omaha. Raised in nearby Papillion, Neb., he was repeatedly a thorn in the side of a team he conducted initial recruitment talks with, until they fell through. Finally, at the age of 16, Frank committed himself to WMU.
On Tuesday, Frank was asked if he finds any satisfaction in the success he and his team are having against the Mavericks.
A little, but not close to what people probably think, Frank said. It’s just a different game, and it definitely means a little more to me personally, but it’s a long season and we only play them 2-4 times a year.
I don’t put much into that sort of thing because next weekend you have another big opponent on the way, so you need to keep your mind focused on what’s ahead.
Much remains to be done for Western. After visiting Michigan State and No. 3 Michigan on December 29-30 in the Great Lakes Invitational Showcase, it will all be conference games for the Broncos for the remainder of the regular season.
It’s looking good for a WMU team that hasn’t made it to the NCAA tournament since 2017, but Frank and his teammates know better than to get ahead of things.
We don’t worry about rankings or anything but playing hard, playing our game and playing for each other, Frank said.
Just playing Bronco hockey has worked out pretty well for us so far. There are some things that need to be changed during our game, but we got off to a good start and we just need to keep pushing.
