Sports
Commesso appreciates second chance with United States at World Juniors
PLYMOUTH, Michigan — Drew Commesso wants the spotlight and a chance to show his ability in clutch moments for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships.
The 19-year-old was one of three goalkeepers selected for the final 25-player roster announced by USA Hockey on Tuesday. Commesso was in the running for the 2021 World Junior Championships but was released after contracting COVID-19 before leaving for US hockey selection camp.
“I remember last year when I was packing my bags and got the call that I was in close contact and should be quarantined instead,” Commesso said. “It was one of the most devastating times of my life. But I knew that everything happens for a reason and there was a bigger plan for me.
“I’ve been looking forward to this opportunity since last season.”
Commesso, selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (No. 46) of the 2020 NHL Draft, is 6-7-3 averaging 2.82 goals conceded and a .900 save percentage in 17 games as a sophomore at the Boston University this season.
“I wouldn’t say [being with the United States] is a great break away from BU because I love BU,” said Commesso. “Last month we played a lot of really good hockey, but at the start of the season things didn’t go as planned. Our coaches kept preaching it would get better, but now I’m playing for Team USA and not thinking about BU at all.
“I’m thinking about winning games for Team USA and making this team better.”
Kaidan Mbereko (2022 NHL Draft Eligible) of Lincoln in the United States Hockey League and Dylan Silverstein (2022 Eligible) of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 Team (USHL) were the other goalkeepers assigned to the team. were mentioned.
“We all support each other a little bit, but at the same time we all compete against each other, so every day is a chance to show what you’ve got,” Mbereko said. “We all do that every day.”
Committed to Colorado College in 2022-23, Mbereko is 6-6-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.903 in 14 games for Lincoln this season. Silverstein is 7-3-0 with a 2.85 GAA, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 12 games for the NTDP.
“The competition between the goalkeepers was great and it’s just a positive atmosphere,” said Commesso.
That goalkeeper who deserves the starting roll has a tough job to follow.
Spencer Ridder (Florida Panthers) came through for the United States in the 2021 WJC and made 34 saves in a 2-0 win against Canada in the championship game.
He was drawn at 12:15 of the second period after conceding four goals on 12 shots in a 5-3 loss to Russia to open the qualifying round on December 25, but finished with five consecutive wins, starting with a 7-0 win against the Czech Republic on December 29. He was 5-0-0-1 with a 1.63 GAA, 0.939 serve, and three shutouts to set WJC career records and a single tournament shutout record for the United States.
“I’ve taken a lot away from watching Spencer, not just last year, but I’m still watching him this year,” Commesso said. “He’s a great boy and someone I definitely look up to. Just his mental side of the game. He’s very strong and I’m proud of that, especially as a goalkeeper. It’s such a mental position and with a good mental getting ahead will take you a long way.
“You saw that last year when Spencer had a great tournament, and he has a long career ahead of him.”
Brock Faber (Los Angeles Kings), a returning defender, recalls how dominant Knight was towards the end of the 2021 tournament.
“The first few games were tough, but he’s an incredible goalkeeper and by the end of the tournament he was the best goalkeeper,” said Faber, who plays at the University of Minnesota. “We have the same confidence in the goalkeepers on the team this year. They are a great fit for the team and they have been great so far. I am certainly grateful that we have good goalkeepers behind us because that makes it a lot easier.”
“This is a fast tournament, a tournament that is all about confidence and we have that in our goalkeepers this year.”
The 2022 WJC is scheduled for December 26-Jan. 5 in Red Deer and Edmonton, Alberta.
