Cricket England look to crash Australia’s pink ball party

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE – England are gearing up to throw the sink at Australia in the day-night second Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval in a bid to level the series after tearing their best-laid plans to shreds in the Gabba opener.

The selectors are expected to re-enlist the equipped James Anderson and Stuart Broad and hope the veteran duo can deal more damage with the pink ball than their teammates did with the red ball in the nine-wicket thrashing in Brisbane .

Another defeat would be disastrous for Joe Root’s men.

Only one team has come back from a 2-0 deficit to win the Ashes – Don Bradman-led Australia that made its comeback for years in 1936/37.

While Root has had a Bradman-esque 2021 with the bat, scoring the most runs in a calendar year by an English batsman, it can be a daunting task to compare his team to the Depression-era Australians.

And they face a rejuvenated side that has turned day-night cricket into a competitive advantage, winning all eight of their tests under lights dating back to the format’s debut in 2015.

That point included the 120-point win over Root’s England in Adelaide during the 2017/18 series, which extended Australia’s lead to 2-0 en route to a 4-0 into hiding.

Where England have Broad and Anderson, Australia have their own swing maestro in Mitchell Starc and a proven pink ball performer in skipper Pat Cummins.

Starc took an eight-wicket match in the 2017 Ashes Test in Adelaide, while Cummins, the world’s top-ranked test bowler, has taken 26 day-night wickets in five matches at an average of 16.23.

SPINHASROLE NASTY PLAY

Pace isn’t everything at Adelaide Oval, though. Spin also plays a role, as Nathan Lyon’s six wickets in 2017 showed.

Adelaide Oval curator Damian Hough said England would miss a trick if they didn’t choose a specialized spinner.

“History says the field will turn,” Hough told reporters on the eve of the test on Wednesday.

Nathan always played a part there. So for our part, we believe that spin in Adelaide should play a role.”

This is puzzling the England selectors after spinner Jack Leach conceded 1-102 with nearly eight runs per over in Brisbane.

The dilemma is compounded by the team’s slow bowling.

Even with Leach bowling in Brisbane, England failed to get through the required overs and were awarded five World Test Championship points and all their match money.

An all-seam attack would put more pressure on their bowlers to speed things up, which can be a tough ask if it is necessary to field first given the forecast for a hot opening day on Thursday and a scorching day two for a cool change. .

England’s batters are also in the firing line after manipulating 147 wickets in the first innings of the series opener on day four and losing eight wickets in a session.

Australia, by comparison, has had little to do with keeping them up at night.

The hosts may miss the suffocating line and length of sideline Josh Hazlewood, but are excited to see what the replacement speedy Jhye Richardson could do.

Richardson has waited nearly three years since his debut series against Sri Lanka in 2019 and is finally getting another chance after impressive form in the Sheffield Shield.

Opener David Warner, who scored 94 on the Gabba, has a bruised rib but is free to play in Adelaide, where he has scored four test centuries and has averaged over 80.