Sports
Teenage Aussie tennis star refuses Covid jab, does not play Australian Open
Australia’s highest-ranked teenage tennis player will not contest next months’ Australian Open because she does not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Olivia Gadecki, who upset Melbourne Open champion Sofia Kenin in February 2020, is one of the brightest young prospects in the country.
Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial >
The 19-year-old was unranked at the start of the year, but has risen to 237 in the women’s standings and would have been a strong contender for the main draw.
Gadecki, who teams up with Sam Stosur’s former coach David Taylor, was welcomed to Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup squad in November as a sign of how highly regarded she is.
But she did not compete in the grand slam tournament, with strict rules stating that all participating players must be fully vaccinated.
News Corp Australia contacted Tennis Australia on Wednesday about the situation in Gadecki, but a spokesperson was unable to comment for privacy reasons.
Sources familiar with Gadeckis’ decision questioned whether the teen realized the far-reaching implications of her decision. It is believed that her attitude is influenced by the family.
Frances Pierre-Hugues Herbert won’t make the trip to Australia either as he hasn’t been vaccinated either and there will likely be a handful of others in the same position.
Australian Open boss Craig Tiley revealed last week that vaccination rates among those planning to play at Melbourne Park had risen from around 50 per cent to more than 95 per cent.
Tiley has repeatedly stated in recent times that players should have a double dose of an approved vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson alternative.
They can apply for a medical exemption just like anyone else, but exemptions are rare and Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews wants Tennis Australia to review all those cases among global tennis stars.
Australian tennis great Sam Stosur told News Corp on Monday that she sympathized with those unwilling to get vaccinated, but said mandates were the best way forward.
Both Herbert and Stosur believe it will become increasingly difficult to be a professional tennis player for those who choose not to get vaccinated.
I can definitely see where other people are coming from, but if we’re going to go through with it and have (any kind of normal life) it’s just unfortunately the position we were in, Stosur said.
If the mandates are rolling in across the country, why should a sporting event be any different?
We need to do what we need to do to get rid of this, and if we can do it right and in a safe way to still enjoy the social aspects of sporting events (it’s worth it).
Carlton’s Liam Jones withdrew from the AFL in November because he refused to be vaccinated, while AFLW players Georgia Patrikios and Deni Varnhagen will be out of the running next season for the same reason.
Sources
2/ https://www.perthnow.com.au/sport/aussie-tennis-teen-olivia-gadecki-wont-vax-to-play-australian-open-c-4969170
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]