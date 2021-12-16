Teenage Aussie tennis star refuses Covid jab, does not play Australian Open

Australia’s highest-ranked teenage tennis player will not contest next months’ Australian Open because she does not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Olivia Gadecki, who upset Melbourne Open champion Sofia Kenin in February 2020, is one of the brightest young prospects in the country.

The 19-year-old was unranked at the start of the year, but has risen to 237 in the women’s standings and would have been a strong contender for the main draw.

Gadecki, who teams up with Sam Stosur’s former coach David Taylor, was welcomed to Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup squad in November as a sign of how highly regarded she is.

But she did not compete in the grand slam tournament, with strict rules stating that all participating players must be fully vaccinated.

News Corp Australia contacted Tennis Australia on Wednesday about the situation in Gadecki, but a spokesperson was unable to comment for privacy reasons.

Sources familiar with Gadeckis’ decision questioned whether the teen realized the far-reaching implications of her decision. It is believed that her attitude is influenced by the family.

Frances Pierre-Hugues Herbert won’t make the trip to Australia either as he hasn’t been vaccinated either and there will likely be a handful of others in the same position.

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley revealed last week that vaccination rates among those planning to play at Melbourne Park had risen from around 50 per cent to more than 95 per cent.

Tiley has repeatedly stated in recent times that players should have a double dose of an approved vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson alternative.

They can apply for a medical exemption just like anyone else, but exemptions are rare and Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews wants Tennis Australia to review all those cases among global tennis stars.

Australian tennis great Sam Stosur told News Corp on Monday that she sympathized with those unwilling to get vaccinated, but said mandates were the best way forward.

Both Herbert and Stosur believe it will become increasingly difficult to be a professional tennis player for those who choose not to get vaccinated.

I can definitely see where other people are coming from, but if we’re going to go through with it and have (any kind of normal life) it’s just unfortunately the position we were in, Stosur said.

If the mandates are rolling in across the country, why should a sporting event be any different?

We need to do what we need to do to get rid of this, and if we can do it right and in a safe way to still enjoy the social aspects of sporting events (it’s worth it).

Carlton’s Liam Jones withdrew from the AFL in November because he refused to be vaccinated, while AFLW players Georgia Patrikios and Deni Varnhagen will be out of the running next season for the same reason.