New York Islanders season is almost completely unraveled





Well folks, today is my birthday; I am now Anders Lee-years old. However, I don’t really know what to wish for regarding our New York Islanders. On the one hand, of course, we all love a playoff run. But after last night’s loss of regulation for the Detroit Red Wings, it gets to the point where even a ten-game win streak would only get us back in the race. If this team gets back into the race, as the New York Lottery says, hey, you never know. But it will take a ton of energy to get there, and that could deter this older squad. Adrenaline reserves eventually become depleted and cannot survive depletion forever. The more likely outcome would then be that they simply miss the playoffs and end up with a weaker draft pick. So on the other hand, we can shut it down. Every regulation match that is now lost, the bell tolls just a little louder. Perhaps the lottery metaphor works better here, because then the islanders would enter the lottery, and if they close it now, they could position themselves to earn a big prize and maybe even win the Shane Wright sweepstakes. Man, wouldn’t that be one of the most needed infusions of young talent in recent memory? I can’t think of a better fit. Of course, in general, it’s not even a question of asking NHL players to pitch games, and maybe even less with the Islanders, who are proud of their work ethic and who play the last four games in a row, so the point is probably unmentionable. . But we’re quickly reaching the point of no return if we haven’t already, and an infusion of young talent could be the best medicine for this team in the future. Islanders News About last night: Hard to win when you only score one goal and it comes with two minutes to go. [LHH]

Mathew Barzal did not play, as he was placed in the COVID-19 protocol. Barry Trotz confirmed that he entered protocol yesterday morning while they were in Detroit and that Barzal must now remain in Detroit to go into quarantine. Hell will probably be over by Christmas. [Islanders | Newsday]

It was always going to be tough with Barzal in the lineup, and since the hell is out for a while yet, the closing I described above may actually come. [Newsday]

Too little too late, and the Islanders wasted another outstanding performance from Ilya Sorokin. [3 Takeaways]

Lee had the six-on-five goal for the Isles, while Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Wings. [Rapid Recap]

With Barzal out, Trotz had to shuffle his lines. But he called out his unproductive right-wingers, Josh Bailey and Kyle Palmieri, for the match. They didn’t deliver. [Newsday]

Oliver Wahlstrom got his third-highest TOI of the season, so at least Trotz is starting to see that Wahlstrom is actually a good player whose attacking prowess is much needed in this dying team. [NYI Skinny]

Listen to Barry. To proceed: The islands are getting involved in the crypto game, I guess? They announced a partnership with Socios.com. [Islanders]

Stay tuned for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers snuggling up in their familiar mediocrity. [Bridgeport Report]

A fifth-grader’s love of hockey in New York led her to take third place at a national science fair. She suggests making the signs clear. [NHL] The Islands Podcasts They even had some wins to discuss at No Sleep Til Belmont. Arthur Staple and former Isles coach Scott Gordon also talked about Anthony Beauvillier’s benching and Wahlstrom’s ice time.

Mariusz Czerkawski, my first favorite islander, was the last guest on Talkin Islands. Elsewhere Last night NHL scores include the Penguins taking their fifth straight win and the Senators beating the Panthers on the road. Yesterday was the biggest day of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol entry of the season, with the Wild vs. Hurricanes was postponed as part of that. Here’s a live blog to keep up with the updates. [The Athletic]

The league and players’ association have not yet considered pausing the season, but the Olympics seem increasingly unlikely. [LeBrun @ The Athletic]

Ben Bishop burst into tears as he reflected on his career during his ‘my playing days are over’ press conference. He was truly one of the best in his prime, and he will be missed. [NHL]

Catching up on some business: People have had some trouble finding streaming exclusive games. Also, John Tortorella is on his way to becoming the NHL’s Skip Bayless. [The Athletic]

For all of you fantasy hockey players, here is the list of the top 100 attackers. Barzal is the only islander in the top 100, but a few others just missed the cut. [NHL]

