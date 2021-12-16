Ben Roethlisberger focused on ‘now, not possible last season with Pittsburgh Steelers’

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger could very well be in the final month of his Pittsburgh Steelers career.

The 39-year-old quarterback has told former teammates and members of the organization that he plans to make this his last season in Pittsburgh, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported two weeks ago.

But he pushes all thoughts of finality away as the Steelers try to mount a late season rise to earn a playoff berth.

“I live here and now,” Roethlisberger said on Wednesday, when asked if he is thinking about how his own career will end. “We have to run. We have to play good football. We have to play great football. It starts here with me. I can’t get caught looking at the end because I have to concentrate here, this week.”

2 Related

Despite the team’s mixed play in the last five games, Roethlisberger still believes his dressing room can make a push in the last four games.

“You sometimes look at guys and look into their eyes and see what they’ve got,” Roethlisberger said. “The crazy thing about this game and this sport is that you can look at guys and you can feel that guys have all the hearts in the world and the passion and they want it and they’re going to give you everything they’ve got.

“Sometimes the other team is better or they play and you don’t. Just because you lose a football game or the season doesn’t go the way you want it doesn’t mean these guys don’t have heart and don’t love it and aren’t passionate about it “That doesn’t mean it. I just want to see guys never stop.”

This week, Roethlisberger’s tunnel vision is focused on the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans.

The Steelers (6-6-1) are in the basement of the AFC North, but they are not far from the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) or the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, each 7-6.

“I think the weekend sitting outside has also given us the perspective of how wide open this field is and our potential place in it,” said coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday.

One of the first steps to take that step is to keep Roethlisberger upright. The Minnesota Vikings fired him five times on Thursday, bringing the total this season to 30.

“It’s been a while since I’ve felt like this for days after a game,” Roethlisberger said of taking those hits, “but that’s football.”

In his 18-season career, Roethlisberger has broken an NFL record 546 times. Tom Brady is second in that category with 537 sacks, although he has only been fired 16 times this season.

What does it mean for Roethlisberger to bag the NFL record?

“That I played for a long time and held the ball for too long,” he said.

Roethlisberger is chasing another record that he is likely to capture on Sunday. He is just 27 yards from passing quarterback Philip Rivers, a fellow 2004 draft class member, for the fifth time ever in NFL passing yards.

But it’s another milestone that Roethlisberger doesn’t want to think about until he hangs it.

“It means I’ve played for a long time,” said Roethlisberger. “No, personal things, those are things that you look back on and think about when you’re done. Every time you come in there with a legend — that’s what I call him, my draft class — he’s still a good footballer and a legendary footballer. It’s cool to play for a long time.”