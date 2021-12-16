2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl Preview & Prediction

2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl: No. 14 Jackson State (11-1) vs. South Carolina State (6-5)

Saturday, December 18 at noon ET. ABC

After he was named Jackson States 21st head coach in September 2020, expectations were high for Deion Sanders. None of them were higher than those placed on himself. And all those goals were nearly accomplished in his first calendar year leading this program.

The Tigers finished their season 3-3 in the spring of 2021 and entered this season with the nation’s 55th-ranked recruiting class (the highest of any FCS program ever), finishing the year by winning their first SWAC title since 2007 with a record 11-1 (most wins ever by a JSU team), going to their first-ever Celebration Bowl.

Currently, JSU is favored by 10 points and is expected to win the Black College National Championship matchup this year.

The only thing standing in the way of Sanders and his chance to coach JSU to their first Celebration Bowl win is South Carolina State, champions of the MEAC. And like Coach Sanders, SC State head coach Buddy Pough is also looking for his first squad interconference game win after bringing the MEAC title back to Orangeburg for the eighth time in his career, securing their first outright conference title for the team. the Bulldogs since 2009. .

When asked about his enthusiasm when it comes to playing in this post-season game, Pough replied: Were all excited to go to Atlanta. I was asked if this was the pinnacle of my career. If you have as many years as I am in here now, a total of 40, how strange [years]It’s hard to decide, but I can tell you it’s definitely the best I felt today.

Both teams can be excited. This marks the third time in the game’s history that both contestants go into this match undefeated in conference play.

So, will the prodigal son—along with his actual sons—return to Atlanta and finish his first year as head coach by winning the Black College Football National Championship? Or can the football lifer get rid of the anger and land him a new achievement in his illustrious resume?

When Jackson State has the ball

While reviewing the SWAC title game, I highlighted JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ recent play. The SWAC Freshman of the Year and recent Jerry Rice Award winner, who entered that competition, finished the last four games of their regular season with the best stat piece of his fledgling career, but was thwarted by the Prairie View A&M last weekend -defence.

We didn’t have the best game offensively, especially Shedeur. I think it may have been his worst game, but his teammates stood up for him, said Coach Sanders, when asked about his signalman’s play.

And he was right. Young Sanders completed eight passes on 16 attempts for 85 yards, all season lows.

Although their pass attack was ineffective, the Tigers’ ground game—led by Peytton Pickett running back, who amassed 107 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown—finished the game with 44 total carries (the majority of the season) for 148 yards. SC State is 1-3 this season when they give up more than 132 yards on the ground.

To remain competitive, SC State will have to enforce revenue. Except for their 28-7 win over Alabama State, the points difference is -1 in the other three games in which JSU came out on the losing side in the revenue battle.

The Bulldogs will look for MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Decobie Durant (three interceptions, 11 pass breaks) and fellow defensive lineman for all first-team conferences Jeblonski Green (19.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks in eight games), linebackers Chad Gilchrist (70 total tackles), BJ Davis (67 total tackles) and defensive defender Zafir Kelly (three interceptions) to slow the Tigers’ attack, who averaged 31.7 points per game against FCS opponents.

SC State is 5-2 this season if they win the revenue battle.

When the State of South Carolina Has the Ball

The Bulldogs finished the season 3-1 in their last four games and put in a fairly even attack behind quarterback Corey Fields, Jr. and Kendrell Flowers back. During that period, the hasty offense accounted for 54% of the play-calling, 49% of the teams’ total yards, and five of the teams’ ten total touchdowns.

In their season finale, the Bulldogs amassed a total of 422 yards — their highest output since Oct. 2 (577) when they defeated Norfolk State. When asked about their title-winning performance, Coach Pough said: We probably played about as well as we played [all year] Saturday. Offensively we played very well.

Flowers finished the season with three 100-yard rushing games in the teams’ last four outings, including a 172-yard performance on 32 runs against the Spartans.

Statistically, Fields won’t surprise you, he only completed 50.7% of his passes for 1,931 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, but he’s done an amazing job protecting the ball in recent weeks. The sophomore QB has only thrown one interception in his last five starts.

Hell must repeat this attempt against a defense that Pough has termed as really, really talented.

It is well documented how good this device is. With three all-conference first-team selections (linebacker and SWAC Newcomer of the Year James Houston and defensive linemen Aubrey Miller and Antwan Owens) and two second-team designations (defensive back Shilo Sanders and linebacker Keonte Hampton), JSU finished the season ranked nationally in the top ten in nine different statistical categories, six of which are in the top three.

The defense is resilient. They are incredible. We knew that if we scored 21 points, we would win. Nobody scores 21 points on us, said Coach Sanders after their 27-10 win over Prairie View A&M.

Well, he’s almost right. Texas Southern reached that figure against the Tigers in November and still lost 20.

Forecast

Oh, poor state of South Carolina.

Big underdogs. No pun intended. With no wins against SWAC opponents during the regular season (0-2), this is the first Celebration Bowl entrant to have suffered more than three losses. The build-up to this game was mainly about Jackson State, Head Coach Deion Sanders and their magical, record-setting season. I can almost hear Adrian Balboa in the distance now

Have you read the newspapers? Do you know what everyone is saying? It’s suicide! You’ve seen him! You know how strong he is! YOU CAN’T WIN!

It won’t be easy, but if the Bulldogs can do what we’ve seen them do this season and make no mistakes, they might have a chance to get the upset over.

Put a bounty on controlling the clock by tearing down that Tigers defense with their hasty attack and protecting the ball – JSU forced five turnovers in the SWAC title game. Maybe a little run-pass option with Fields. Don’t Kick the Ball to All-SWAC Squad Isaiah Bolden JSU is in the top five nationally in point and kick-off returns. Don’t give up the big game.

Yes, Jackson States offense finished the year in second place in the SWAC in scoring offense and passing offense, SC State should be able to keep up their ariel attack by not giving up a ton piece of yardage. The Bulldogs are 2-1 against FCS opponents this season when their defense has given up more than 181 yards of passing.

And I know that any possession is one of the most common maxims, but it was relatively true in the Celebration Bowl. With the exception of 2019, the other four Celebration Bowls have been won by an average of 4.25 points. Hopefully this game doesn’t come down to a field goal or extra point. Jackson State kickers have been a combined 3-for-11 in field goals this season and missed a PAT a few weeks ago.

However, I doubt this is happening at all. Look for COTY (Coach of The Year) to lead the Tigers to their first Celebration Bowl win and the first Black College Football National Championship since 1996.

Forecast: Tigers 24, Bulldogs 17

