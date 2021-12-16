Sports
Washington’s Kyle Allen to COVID Reserve: Here’s Football Team vs Eagles QB Emergency Options
The NFL’s COVID crisis has already threatened to change one team’s lineup for Week 15, with the Browns preparing to play without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and more than a dozen others. It could also affect the Washington Football Team, which is battling to stay in the 2021 playoffs with a league game against the Eagles on Sunday. Starting QB Taylor Heinicke is in doubt with a knee injury, but now his only backup, Kyle Allen, is going to the COVID reserve, as NFL Media reports.
Washington would already endure lack of depth in Sunday’s NFC East tilt with nine defenders – including starters Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Kendall Fuller – battling COVID-19 and star-wide receiver Terry McLaurin in concussion protocol. But the QB situation can be just as dire. Here’s a look at all of their options (or lack thereof) below center:
QB
Status
Ryan Fitzpatrick
injured reserve (hip); out for season
Taylor Heinicke
Questionable (knee); left week 14 vs. Cowboys and did not return
|Kyle Allen
|COVID-19 reserve; week 15, unless he tests negative twice beforehand
|Kyle Shurmur
|Practice team
|Jordan Ta’amu
|practice team; just signed on wednesday
Heinicke has long been a fixture as Washington’s QB1, with Fitzpatrick most recently in Week 1, and he has kept the team competitive in recent weeks. But the fact that he didn’t return in the fourth quarter of the club’s Week 14 loss to Dallas suggests he isn’t guaranteed to take on the Eagles, let alone start off healthy.
Allen, who finished last week’s match below center, is said to have provided a relatively seamless transition. The former Panthers reserve has started under Ron Rivera in both Carolina and Washington, taking 1-3 instead of Dwayne Haskins in 2020. But unless he delivers two negative COVID tests before Sunday’s game, he will not be eligible to take it. to enter the field.
That leaves Shurmur and Ta’amu, neither of whom have made their official NFL debuts, as the only alternatives. The former joined Washington’s practice squad in September after spending 2019-2020 on and off the Chiefs and Bengals scout teams. Ta’amu, perhaps best known for his brief turn as a standout XFL QB in 2020, has split time between the Chiefs and Lions’ practice squads for the past two seasons.
