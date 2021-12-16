Fundraising Deadline Threatens to Restore RMU’s Hockey Programs – CBS Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP, Dad. (KDKA) Time is ticking for Robert Morris’ hockey shows to get their teams back on the ice.

Wednesday is the deadline to pick up $1.4 million in cash and $1.4 million in pledges for future seasons, totaling $2.8 million.

The Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation said Monday it had raised $2.5 million. The foundation hopes that individual and corporate donations can close the gap before the deadline. More than 50 people donated on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation was founded by alumni players and other RMU hockey supporters after the university dissolved its NCAA Division 1 men’s and women’s teams in May, citing an analysis of scholarships, operating costs and investments to maintain the facility.

The decision to end the programs sparked public outcry and legal action.

The university said in August that raising $2.8 million would cover the teams’ operating costs for two seasons, but the fundraising would have to continue beyond the December 15 deadline to ensure the programs are financially sustainable in the long term. remain sustainable.

The Robert Morris hockey program has hosted the Frozen Four at the PPG Paints Arena twice, including the 2021 tournament. The women’s team also produced goalkeeper Brianne McLaughlin. She was added to the Team USA women’s ice hockey team for the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.