Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, head coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19





Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ESPN’s Field Yates, Kimberley Martin and Adam Schefter, putting his availability for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at risk. The Browns also announced on Wednesday that head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for the virus. If Mayfield and Stefanski fail to turn in two negative tests on Saturday, they will both miss Cleveland’s crucial game against Las Vegas. A source told Schefter that Mayfield, who has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list, is feeling “completely normal” despite the positive test. Case Keenum would line up to start if Mayfield is unavailable, with Nick Mullens as backup QB. If Stefanski fails to deliver two negative tests in time, Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as Cleveland’s acting head coach. There has been no discussion about making a change to the status of the game on Saturday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said during league meetings in Irving, Texas on Wednesday. “We have a game on Saturday at 4.30 pm unless someone tells me otherwise,” Stefanski said on Wednesday. In a statement, the team said Stefanski, 39, is “feeling well and will continue his duties as head coach virtually.” Stefanski said on Tuesday that he had been given the booster in addition to the vaccination. Browns running backs coach Ryan Cordell also tested positive. The Browns added three more defensive starters to the COVID-19/safety reserve list on Wednesday, John Johnson III, CB Troy Hill and DT Malik McDowell. On Tuesday, the Browns placed eight players on the COVID-19/reserve list, including four offensive starters in five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, offensive guard Wyatt Teller, tight end Austin Hooper and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Defensive end Takk McKinley, points returnee JoJo Natson, backup guard Drew Forbes and reserve tight end Ross Travis were also placed on the list. All eight players have been vaccinated, a source told ESPN, meaning they can return to the team after producing two negative tests 24 hours apart. Stefanski also tested positive for COVID-19 last season and went on to make Cleveland’s first playoff appearance in 18 years. He stayed home and watched the game from his basement as the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37. “You rely on what you did last year,” Stefanski said on Wednesday. “Of course it’s not ideal.”

