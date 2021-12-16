What to expect from each player

Memphis will welcome her newest signing class on Wednesday at the start of the early signing period. The Tigers have signed 16 players as of Wednesday morning.

The Tigers class is 58th and third in the AAC according to the 247Sports team rankings.

We keep track of all Tigers signatories all day long. If players have signing ceremonies we will share them, but players will be officially signed when the school makes it official.

L.B. Antwain Barham Jr. (6-2, 210)

Milan High School (Milan)

247Sport Composite: 3 Star, #38 Recruit in Tennessee

What to expect: Memphis has quite a few young linebackers and barhamcan be nurtured and developed in that group. The Tigers lose to JJ Russell, Thomas Pickens and Keith Brown Jr. after the Hawaii Bowl, so Barham has the chance to fight for reps either in the spring or while training for the season.

D.B. Dredrick “DJ” Bell (6-2.5, 178)

Pensacola High School (Pensacola, Florida)

247Sport Composite: 3 Star, No. 120 National Level Safety

What to expect: Memphis needs depth in security with Rodney Owens and Sanchez Blake returning in 2022 and Quindell Johnson refusing to comment on his future with the Tigers. Bell is another defensive back that can be developed to be ready by 2023 or sooner if needed.

O.L. Davion Carter (6-2, 290)

Northwest Mississippi Community College (Miss.)

247Sport Composite: 3 Star, No. 56 Recruit in Alabama

What to expect: Carter projects as an interior lineman. Memphis is set to replace four-year-old starter Dylan Parham after his only season on the right wing. Carter will help challenge for that spot.

QB Tevin Carter (6-3, 230)

PURE Youth (Memphis)

247Sport Composite: 3 Star, No. 36QB Nationally

What to expect: Carter is the tigers highest ranked quarterback signer since 2012. The Memphis native has a big arm and doesn’t shy away from his talent. He’s ready to step into the quarterback room and will sign up early, but it’s too early to assume he’ll threaten Seth Henigan’s runway.

DL Eric Gaston (6-5, 270)

Cane Ridge High School (Antioch)

247Sport Composite: 3 Star, No. 34 Recruit in Tennessee

What to expect: Memphis defensive coaches prefer bigger linemen and gaston suits that physical type. According to his coach Eddie Woods, he has many advantages and just needs to be developed to reach his full potential. Memphis will do that because the Tigers are bringing back most of their starting linemen.

S Trevor Hardy (6-2, 175)

Thompson High School (Alabaster, Alaska)

247Sport Composite: 3 Star, No.49 Recruit in Alabama

What to expect: The Tigers need depth in safety and Hardy is a good, versatile athlete. A two-time state champion, he had two interceptions in his senior season while also completing PAT duties (154 of 164 attempts) in the past two seasons.

TE Anthony Landphere (6-5, 253)

College of San Mateo (California)

247Sport Composite: 3 Star, No. 2 Junior College Tight End National

What to expect:Landphere is a big target at his size and the former San Diego state signatory can immediately compete for game time. With Sean Dykes going after the Hawaii Bowl, Memphis is missing proven tight end play and Landphere can step in immediately to try and fill Dykes’ production.

OLKyndall McKenzie (6-2, 305)

Parkview Magnet (Little Rock, Ark.)

247Sport Composite: 3 Star, #24 Recruit in Arkansas

What to expect: The Tigers were able to hit back four offensive lines. McKenzie projects as an interior lineman and with his size he will add depth with Dylan Parham leaving after this season. Memphis has several young linemen, so McKenzie will have good competition to grow with.

LB AJ Odom (6-3, 210)

Oakman High School (Oakman, Alaska)

247Sport Composite: 3 Star, No. 43 Recruit in Alabama

What to expect: Odom is one of the highest ranked players in the Tigers’ 2022 league. Memphis has to develop young linebackers with JJ Russell and Thomas Pickens leaving after this year. Odom can be groomed behind Jaylon Allen and Cole Mashburn.

S Ladarian Paulk (6-2, 190)

Fort Scott Community College (Fort Scott, Kansas)

247Sport Composite: not ranked

What to expect: Of the defensive backs Memphis signed, Paulk seems the most ready to battle for game time. The Tigers know the defense needs to improve in 2022 and it’s starting with the secondary, so Paulk brings readiness to the junior college ranks.

LB Warren Peeples (6-2, 225)

Highland Community College (Highland, Kansas)

247Sport Composite: not ranked

What to expect: Peeples, who had 12.5 sacks last season, is a candidate to fill some of the void left by JJ Russell and Thomas Pickens. He’s a great pass rusher and Memphis needs more of that, especially from the linebackers. Expect Peeples to compete for game time right away.

DL James Quinnelly (6-5, 275)

Daphne High School (Daphne, Ala.)

247Sport Composite: 3 Star, No. 56 Recruit in Alabama

What to expect: Defensive line is a priority for Memphis with Wardalis Ducksworth and Morris Joseph qualifying for a final season in 2022. Quinnelly is another solid pass-rusher to develop after he takes 10 quarterback rushes, six sacks and three forced fumbles in nine games as a senior.

RB Sutton Smith (5-10, 180)

Walton High School (Marietta, Georgia)

247Sport Composite: 3 star, No. 88 declining nationally

What to expect: Smith ran for 15 touchdowns and caught three more this season, so he is a versatile back Memphis has come to expect from Darrell Henderson, Tony Pollard and Kenneth Gainwell. He comes to a crowded position group where the Tigers’ four leading rushers are eligible to return in 2022.

DL Joshua White (6-4, 275)

Cedar Grove High School (Ellenwood, Georgia)

247Sport Composite: 3-star, No. 52 defensive end in the country

What to expect: White is the highest-ranking player in the Tigers league and the ninth-highest-rated recruit the Tigers have signed in the 247Sports era (since 2001). He will help add depth to a line of defense that must be improved to reach the quarterback.

