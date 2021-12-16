Sports
DI Council Expands Women’s Beach Volleyball and Ice Hockey Championships
The National Collegiate women’s beach volleyball and ice hockey brackets will be expanded with effect from the 2022 Championships.
The Division I council on Wednesday approved the recommendations of the Division I Competition Oversight Committee to expand the field for the beach volleyball championship to 16 teams and the women’s ice hockey championship to 11 teams. Both groups had eight teams in 2021.
The extensions to both brackets came after an outside review of gender equality issues at all NCAA championships.
“Our Division I leaders are committed to ensuring the best quality access to the NCAA National Championships,” said Shane Lyons, chairman of the board, director of athletics at West Virginia. “We are excited to immediately expand the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball and Women’s Ice Hockey Championship brackets as our committees continue to discuss improvements to these championship experiences.”
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: Women’s Ice Hockey | Beach Volleybal
The NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Committee recommends bringing all 16 teams to Gulf Shores, Alabama, for the 2022 championship, with the first round starting May 3. The committee will also implement automatic qualification for those conferences that meet the requirements. The committee continues to review the selection criteria for the rest of the field and expects to issue an opinion in early January.
The Women’s Beach Volleyball Committee will continue to review and discuss the best bracket format for 2023 and beyond.
At the 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship, the top five places in the tournament will receive a first-round bye. The fifth-placed team will play on the campus grounds of one of the top four seeded teams. Three first-round matches will be played at the campus locations of three of the top four places in the tournament.
The winners of the first-round matches have a day off before playing in the quarter-finals. The tournament will remain on the current schedule as no weekends will be added with this format. The 2022 Women’s Frozen Four is scheduled for March 18-20 in Penn State.
