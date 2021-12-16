Fraser Golden in Florida | Local sports





Chloe Fraser captured the 15 & Under title last Friday at the Carmel Barrau Open Table Tennis Tournament in Florida, USA. Fraser was very impressive in the final, the 13-year-old Trinidad and Tobago player beating American Steven Eliass in four games. In the semifinals, Fraser defeated Luis Mejia in three games in a row, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8. Fraser went undefeated in the open gender event, all four wins against boys. She opened her campaign in Group One with a 11-2, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7 win over Mexican Oliver De La Torre. Fraser then defeated Chrisnomar Aviles Perez 6, 6 and 8 to secure first place in the group. Fraser and her Solo Crusaders teammate NKosi Rouse competed in the Under 2100, Under 2200 and Under 2300 rating point events. On Saturday, Rouse and Fraser advanced to the knockout stage in the Under 2200. Rouse finished second in his group, the 20-year-old T&T player stopping Eliass and Jimmy Shen. His only defeat was at the hands of David Helmick. Fraser defeated Steve Federico and Carmel Barrau, the man in whose honor the tournament was held. Fraser lost to Eriel Marimon, but finished second in the group and advanced to the knockout stages. Rouse and Fraser were knocked out in the opening round of the knockout. Rouse, who has 2,072 rating points, was right against Van Ly (2,089). Rouse held a 2-1 lead in games, but Ly fought back to win the hard-fought game 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 11-4. Rouse also participated in the Under 2400, Under 2550 and Open Singles events. Although the former junior national player did not advance to the knockout stage, he was undaunted by the task of taking on players with far more rating points. In the Open Singles on Saturday, Rouse was drawn in group one. In his opening match, he faced Jishan Liang. Liang, who has 2,711 rating points, came out on top with 11-4, 11-4 and 11-7 wins. Rouse then lost to Kit Jeerapaet on 5, 6 and 5 (2,209). On Sunday, Rouse and Fraser got together for the Under 4300 team event. Rouses 2,072 rating points and Frasers 2,012 gave the Crusaders pair a combined rating of 4,084. Rouse and Fraser opened their team campaign with a 3-0 win. In singles, they both won 3-0, but had to work harder in doubles, eventually winning 15-13 in the fifth and deciding game. Although they lost their next team match 3-0, the Rouse/Fraser combination finished second in the group and advanced to the knockout. The Crusaders then fell in the first round of the knockout, Rouse took a consolation victory in their 3-1 defeat.

