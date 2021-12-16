Six Named AVCA All-Americans – Big 12 Conference





Baylors Yossiana Pressley and Avery Skinner along with Kansas Caroline Bien and Texas Brionne Butler, Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields were announced for the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American Teams. The six rosters are the most for the league since 2018, when 13 Conference players were honored. The Big 12 has had 180 AVCA All-America selections since its inception in 1996. Butler, Eggleston and Pressley were selected to the first team, while Fields was in the third team. Bien and Skinner were both honorable mentions. All six players were also All-Big 12 First Team members this season. Butler is a back-to-back selection, marking her fourth career All-America team. The senior is second nationally with a 0.466 hit rate and averaging 2.00 kills per set and 1.16 blocks per set over the season. She finished with 194 kills and 115 total blocks. In Big 12 play, Butler hit .516 with 2.06 kills per set and had a total of 64 blocks while leading the conference in hitting percentage. Eggleston, the Big 12 Player of the Year, led Texas with 3.91 kills per set (387 total kills). She was in the top-10 of the Big 12 in hit percentage (.308), kills (3.91), service aces (44) and digs (2.72). The junior was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week four times and AVCA National Player of the Week once. This is her second consecutive first-team selection and her fourth All-America selection in her career (2nd-2019, honorable mention-2018). Pressley earned the fifth All-America honor of her career after previously taking first-team honors in 2019 and 2020. The Cypress, Texas native ended her Baylor career when the all-time career fatalities (2,395) and attempts ( 5,828) leader and leader the Big 12 in points (499.5), points per set (5.00), kills (453) and kills per set (4.53). She played a total of 523 sets while with Baylor, making her second all-time in the school record book and being named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week twice this season. Fields receives her second All-America honor after receiving an honorable mention last season. The junior was second on the team with 353 kills (3.57 per set), hitting .331 in the season. In Big 12 play, she hit .352 and averaged 3.42 kills per set. Fields was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week twice and AVCA National Player of the Week once. Bien is the first Jayhawk to receive All-American recognition since 2017. The Big 12 Freshman of the Year finished her first season in Kansas, leading the team with 336 kills, finishing with the second-highest total points at 385.5. Bien led the team in kills in their victories over No. 19 Oregon and No. 20 Creighton in the NCAA tournament, helping KU reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015. The outside hitter won Big 12 Rookie of the Week twice during the season. Skinner earned her second career All-America award and her first as honorable mention after receiving the first-team award last season. Skinner finished her career with over 1,000 career kills and with 11 double-doubles in 2021 to lead the Baylor squad. Selections are made by the AVCA Division I All-America Committee: Chairman: Erin Lindsey, Santa Clara; Keith Barnett, Air Force; Marci Byers, Virginia Tech; Betsy Freeburg, UAB; Mike Gawlik, Central Michigan; Lindsey Gray-Walton, Oklahoma; Don Gromala, Kent State; Shaun Kupferberg, Howard; Jesse Mahoney, Colorado; Tom Mendoza, South Carolina; Mark Rosen, Michigan. The Division I AVCA National Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year will be announced on Friday, December 17.

