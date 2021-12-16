Want to watch the Ashes but don’t understand Test cricket? Here’s a basic guide

Test cricket is the oldest form of the game and arguably the most prestigious.

Of all the Tests played, the biggest series is the Ashes, the regular showdown between Australia and England that has taken place since 1882.

But if you’re not familiar with the sport and want to learn it, here’s what you need to know.

How is Test cricket played?

Test cricket is when two teams of 11 players face each other for five days. These five days are called a Test and there are five Tests in the Ashes.

The winner of the toss on the first day of a test decides whether to bat or bowl first.

The batters will try to get as many runs (points) as possible and the bowlers will try to get a wicket (take the batter out).

Let’s use an example where Australia chooses to hit first.

Batters can score runs by crossing the field or hitting the ball over the boundary. ( AP:Third Pickard )

Australia will try to score as many runs as possible while the pesky English bowlers try to get them out.

Once Australia loses 10 wickets (meaning 10 of their batters are out), the teams switch and England will try to get more runs than Australia.

A team scores one run each time the batter change ends up on the field without getting out (we’ll get to that).

Batters can also score runs if they hit the ball over the edge of the field without the ball bouncing, which is an automatic total of six runs.

If the ball touches the ground but then touches the boundary, that is an automatic four runs.

Over the course of a test game, each team plays two innings each. An innings consists of overs (more on that later).

Bowlers deliver six balls in a row, which is called an over. ( AP: Third Pickard )

How do you read the score?

In Australia, if you see 4-256, that means the team has lost four wickets and scored 256 runs.

But do you want to hear something confusing? In England they reverse that score. So on the TV there you see it as 256-4. A little communication could have prevented that (although we actually reverse the score, not England).

How do you get a wicket?

A wicket means a batter is out.

Once a team loses 10 wickets, they are all out and the team switches from batting to bowling.

There are always two batters on the field, meaning there’s one left at the end who isn’t out but can’t continue on its own.

There are several ways to get a batter out.

The most aesthetic is: bowled, when the batter misses the ball and the stumps are knocked over.

The wicket consists of two wooden stirrups that sit on top of three stumps. ( Getty Images: Bradley Kanaris )

Then there is caught, when the ball comes off the bat and is caught without bouncing.

there isleg for wicket(LBW), that is when the ball hits the batter and not the bat, and the umpire believes that the ball would have hit the stumps had the batter not been in the way.

there is running out, when a batter is removed from his fold (the small white markings on the field).

And stunned, which is the same as a run-out, but where the wicketkeeper (old mate with the gloves) releases the bails (top two parts of the wicket) while the batter is out of the crease.

The batters must reach the white line (the fold) before they run out or stump. ( Getty Images: Robert Cianflone )

What is an about?

In a test match, each team plays two innings over a maximum of five days.

Innings are made up of overs, which is when a set of six balls is delivered by an individual bowler.

There is no limit to the number of overs in each innings.

An innings ends when 10 wickets have been taken or if the batting team chooses to declare (switch to bowling).

A team may choose to voluntarily end their innings to get the other team to start, usually because they have enough runs or want to try and win the game by knocking out their opponents.

For example, Australian captain Pat Cummins walks in, passes the ball six times and then the over is good, over.

Australia then has to bring in a new bowler like Mitchell Starc to play the next one over.

To score one run, the batters must switch the field without being caught. ( Reuters: David Gray )

Starc has to bowl from the other side of the field, meaning the rest of the Australian team trying to catch the ball in the field has to change positions.

So every time you see a commercial break on TV, the field team rushes to new positions to cater for the new bowling from the other side of the field.

After another six balls, they do it all again.

How do you win a Test Match?

There are several scenarios that can end a test match.

Let’s use the example where Australia was the first to have bats.

Australia wins by more runs: At the end of the four innings, Australia has 500 runs, but England, as the second batter, scores only 400 runs (and are all out). Australia win by 100 runs.

In Australia, you read the score (eg 4-256) as the number of wickets lost followed by the number of runs scored. ( Reuters: Paul Childs )

England win by more runs: In the fourth inning, England trumps Australia’s 500 runs, but they have lost only two of their 10 batters. The result is recorded in how many wickets they had left, so England win by eight wickets.

Australia falls short in the third innings: Australia gets 200 runs in the first innings, then England scores 400 runs in the second innings. When it’s their turn to hit again, Australia gets only 150 points. England no longer bats, the result is recorded as England winning by an innings and 50 runs.

Time expires: Remember we only have five days to finish this. Things like rain delays and stubborn batters that don’t make it out can drag it to the end of that fifth day, and once that happens to no avail, the game is even.

A batter can get out if the ball is caught before it bounces. ( Reuters: Andrew Boyers )

Something incredibly rare happens: It’s a draw. Both Australia and England lose all their wickets and score exactly the same number of runs. This has only happened twice in the history of Test cricket, in 1960 between Australia and the West Indies, and then in 1986 between Australia and India.

Another rare thing happens: Both Australia and England score exactly the same number of runs, but time expires on the fifth day of the tie. That has only happened twice as well in the history of Test cricket.

What happens if the Ashes end in a draw?

If we come to the end of all five tests and the two teams are stuck on the same number of wins, the team that won the last series will keep the Ashes.

Australia currently “holds” the Ashes, so if it’s a draw they get to keep it.

Since 1882, there have been 71 series in the Ashes between the two countries, with Australia winning 33, England winning 32 series and six ties.

Australia retained the Ashes in 2019, winning by 185 runs. ( Reuters: Jason Cairnduff )

Why is it called the Ashes?

After Australia first defeated England in a test match on English soil in 1882, a newspaper ran a satirical article stating that English cricket had died and that “the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia”.

On a follow-up test tour of Australia, England won, and the English captain was awarded a small urn that claimed to contain the ashes of a burnt wooden bail (the cheeky little bastard who sits atop the three stumps with his twin brother).

Since then, the two teams have played for the “The Ashes”, but the original urn almost always remains on display in the MCC Museum on Lord’s cricket ground in London.

Today, the team that wins the Ashes will receive a replica of the original urn. ( Reuters: David Gray )

When are the Ashes and how can I watch or listen?

There are still four Tests of the series to play.

Trial 2: December 16 – 20 (Adelaide)

Trial 3: December 26 – 30 (Melbourne)

Trial 4: January 5 – 9 (Sydney)

Trial 5: January 14 – 18 (Hobart)

Australia claimed the first Test of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane by nine wickets.

The ABC Sport team will be blogging about the action every day here or you can listen on ABC Tribune.

The series is broadcast on TV via free-to-air Channel 7 and paid TV Foxtel, and can be streamed via the paid streaming service Kayo Sports.