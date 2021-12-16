Men’s tennis opens spring season January 12 at TCU





The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s tennis team announced on Wednesday that they will begin their spring season on January 12 at Texas Christian University. – Advertisement – Texas Border Business RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s tennis team announced on Wednesday that they will begin their spring season on January 12 at Texas Christian University. The game at TCU is the first of 21 games this spring leading up to the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) tournament hosted by Lamar University April 22-24 in Beaumont. I am very excited to start the season, UTRGV head coach Nathan Robinson said. Our boys have been preparing really hard this fall and off-season, knowing we have a fun and challenging schedule ahead of us. It’s always great to get teams like TCU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M on the schedule so we can measure up to the elite. We will have a great opportunity this spring to grow and prove ourselves as a program. It should be a nice spring. The game at TCU will also be the first of seven games to kick off the season, as the Vaqueros will also visit Texas Tech on January 13, Rice on January 29, St. Marys and UTSA on January 30, Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, on Feb. 2, and will face Idaho State in a neutral venue game on Feb. 4. The Vaqueros will have their first home game on Feb. 15 when they host Texas A&M Corpus Christi at the Orville Cox Tennis Center as part of the showdown. The Vaqueros will then host Incarnate Word on February 18th UTRGV will head out for the next three games to play it February 26 in Oklahoma State, March 11 in Louisiana and March 12 in Nicholls State. On March 15, he returns home to host NJIT. – Advertisement – The WAC game kicks off on March 18 when the Vaqueros visit New Mexico State before playing Chicago State in a neutral location match in Las Cruces, New Mexico on March 19. The Vaqueros will then visit Lamar on March 25 before taking on Abilene Christian in a neutral match on March 26 in Beaumont. It’s great to have Abilene Christian and Lamar added to the conference, Robinson said. Not only do they give us regional rivals, but they also deepen our conference with more great coaches and programs. I look forward to growing that rivalry and competing against them next year and in the future. The Vaqueros return to WAC play on April 8 when they face Seattle U in a neutral site game in Abilene, followed by a neutral site game against Grand Canyon on April 9. The Vaqueros then close out the regular season with a pair of road races at Texas A&M on April 10 and Prairie View A&M on April 16. The 2022 NCAA Regional Championships will take place May 6-14 at regional venues and the NCAA Championships will take place May 19-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Urbana, Illinois. – Advertisement –

