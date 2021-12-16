Utica Comets Hockey Just Got A Lot Cuter With New Team Puppy





The Utica Comets have something to laugh about this season and it’s not just their winning 17-3 season. This year, a new puppy was added to their team as part of a service dog work program in Upstate New York. Comet, a nearly 16-week-old yellow Labrador puppy, is training through Freedom Guide Dogs in Cassville to become a guide dog for the blind and partially sighted. He is currently in a puppy-rearing home that will help him learn basic obedience commands such as sit, stay, don’t jump and everywhere how to be a well-mannered dog, said Ashleigh Pace, breeding and puppy program manager at freedom guide dogs. Hes a quick learner, especially when food has been involved, she said. The bacon strips are his favorite. To give him even more exposure to the public space and extra socialization, he will also be present at every home game of Utica Comets. Fans will have the next chance to say hello to Comet on New Year’s Eve during the team’s home game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puppy was also recently allowed to visit his hockey teammates in the locker room and on the ice, wearing their gloves and chasing the hockey puck. Pace said he has been a big hit with everyone he meets so far. Comet will spend about a year and a half in his current situation and then he will be sent to formal guide dog training for three to four months before graduating as a full-time guide dog. The cute dog has his own Instagram account and a TikTok Account filled with adorable photos and videos following his guide dog training journey. This is the first time the Utica Comets have had a guide dog on the team, but it’s not new to the sport. The Utica Observer Shipping reported that in 2020 there were nine NHL teams with team dogs, most of them training to help veterans, aid workers or people with disabilities. Pace said the partnership between the hockey team and Freedom Guide Dogs has been great and they hope to have the opportunity again. The nonprofit has been operating since 1992, and trained dogs like Comet go to a person in need completely free of charge. In addition to Labrador Retrievers, they also train Smooth Collies, Barbets and Bouvier des Flandres puppies. For more information about the Freedom Guide Dogs program, visit their: website. READ MORE TikToks Noodle the Pug Has Bone Day in Upstate NY, Receives Proclamation During Ceremony 2 Newborn Puppies Reunite With Mom In CNY After Being Left In A Shoe Box New York state couple serves Thanksgiving dinners to more than 200 animals at the shelter (photos)

