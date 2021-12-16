Third Valuejet Para Table Tennis Open starts today in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News





The third edition of the annual Lagos Valuejet Para Table Tennis Open will be held today at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere. The three-day championship, which will take place in 45 events, aims to shape athletes for future events, especially next year. On the occasion announcing the start of the competition yesterday, Anderson Bankole, president of the para division of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), said the competition has proven that the country has talents that can rival the best in the world. as demonstrated in the past world event. I’m happy to have this tournament again this year, especially with what our players did at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) tournament in France. With this kind of competition, our players can now compete against themselves and it will also help us rank them. I am delighted that Valuejet is once again committed to the sport and I hope others will take a lead, Bankole said, adding that the company has continued to show faith despite the global collapse caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lagos State Sports Commission Executive Chairman Sola Aiyepeku said the state remains committed to the championship as we encourage athletes to work hard to become the best in the world. We want to continue raising the bar as a state and we believe hosting the tournament will cement our position as a sports center on the continents. For our part, we will continue to play a leading role in sport by exposing and encouraging athletes to aim high. We believe a tournament like this will provide the platform for athletes to showcase their talents and hone their skills, Aiyepeku said. The ITTF’s representative to the competition, Francisco Nutzo, said the competition would help the world organization establish the country’s eagerness to be considered one of the countries hosting a major para tournament next year. This country is known for table tennis and I am not surprised what I see. I hope it can be listed on the ITTF at the end of the tournament for 2022, he said. According to Valuejet’s head of corporate communications, Adedamola Akingbule, the company is committed to sponsoring the event as it also plans to grow the championship annually. Tournament coordinator Sunday Odebode said fans will witness the emergence of new stars in the mode of world No. 10 Christian Ikpoyi to replace the aging players. The championship is organized by the Sunday Odebode Sports Foundation in conjunction with the Lagos State Sports Commission and with technical support from the NTTF. The championship ends on December 18.

