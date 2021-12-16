



THE GAME: Oregon State returns to action against the Texas A&M Aggies at Gill Coliseum on Saturday at 5 p.m. TELEVISION: The game will air on Pac-12 Network with Jordan Kent and Matt Muehlebach calling the action. For information on how to watch the game online or on a mobile device, click here clutch. If you live abroad and want to watch the match, it’s available here on YouTube clutch. RADIO: The game will be broadcast live on Beaver Sports Radio Network and Jon Warren will be calling the action. It can also be listened to online via this link. LIVE STATES: There will be live stats here clutch. TICKETS: Fans can get season tickets by visiting this clutch or call 541-737-2050. Single match tickets can be purchased here clutch. A “Weekend at Benny’s Plan” is also available for the nine games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Seats are assigned to “Best Available” for each game and can be purchased here clutch. FAST: Oregon State scored 7.0 3-point field goals per game and set the program’s one-season free-throw percentage record at 76.2% last season; the Beavers struggled early this season, scoring 4.9 3-point field goals per game and shooting 64.1% from the line… Ahmed Rand posted his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds against UC Davis… Dashawn Davis is tied for second place in the Pac-12 in assists per game (4.22)… Jarod Lucas has made multiple 3-pointers in seven out of 10 games… Warith Alatishe shoot a team-best 54.3% (50-for-92) from the field… Roman Silva has scored 10 runs in the last two games; he scored 15 points in the first eight games… Tre ‘Williams’ shoot 62.1% (18-for-29) on two-point attempts… Xzavier Malone Key scored a season-high nine points in 10 minutes against UC Davis… Maurice Calloo (COVID-19 protocols) and Gianni Hunt (personal reasons) missed the UC Davis game… Rodrigue Andela will miss 8-12 weeks after breaking a bone in his left foot during practice on Tuesday, November 23. vs. TEXAS A&M: Oregon State and Texas A&M meet for the fifth time with a score of 2-2. It will be the first time that the teams will face each other in Corvallis. Oregon State won the first meeting, 36-30, on January 2, 1942 in Champaign, Illinois, and the second meeting, 80-58, on December 29, 1976 at the Far West Classic in Portland, Oregon, Texas A&M won 67-64 on December 15, 2018 at the Dam City Classic in Portland and 64-49 on December 21, 2019 at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. LAST SEASON: The 2020-21 season was marked by one of the biggest runs in program history: Won nine straight road and neutral venue games, including the first Pac-12 Conference Tournament championship in program history.

Won an NCAA Tournament game and promoted to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1982.

Won three games in the NCAA tournament, giving the 1963 Final Four team the most tournament wins in the history of the program.

Ranked No. 20 in the latest coaches poll; it’s the first time the Beavers have been ranked in a poll since March 13, 1990.

Defeated five Top 25 teams, the most in a season since the 1975-76 team, and also won five from ranked opponents.

Beat a Top 25 team on the road for the first time since 1985 (at No. 21 Oregon).

Defeated four Top 25 teams in a neutral venue; the last time Oregon State defeated a ranked opponent in a neutral venue was in 1992 (vs. No. 25 BYU in Portland). Click the PDF for full game notes. OUR MISSION Oregon State Athletics strives to Bowl Eexcellent Aauthentic Visionary spupil-Athletes (Go BEAVS).

