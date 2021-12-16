5 bold predictions for week 15

One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Derrick Henry was the RB1 in all fantasy in half-PPR formats in 2020, but Henry himself only had three weeks as fantasy’s top scorer. That means in individual weeks some very strange players can lead the league in fantasy points on their positions.

That opens the door for some room to be “spicy” and make fun predictions. In a landscape increasingly ablaze with ‘hot takes’, it can be difficult to understand the difference between a bold prediction – based on a particularly strong spot for a team or player – and a pointless take with prayer to be correct based on deviation.

Let’s go for the first with five interesting spots to target during this weekend’s NFL games.

(All predictions are for half-PPR and FanDuel scores for quarterbacks.)

1. A “Who Dat” Splat: Taysom Fails to Post a Top-15 Week Against Tampa Bay

Thousands of fantasy managers are turning to Taysom Hill this weekend on their fantasy squad that has a solid core beyond the quarterback. It is much riskier than advertised.

As has been well reported, Hill has a hammer finger which affects his ability to throw the ball, and the results are not great. In his two starts, Hill has posted -0.15 Passing Net Expected Points (NEP) per fall. That has risen over the past week against the Jets, but New York is the ultimate passing matchup in the NFL (0.28 Passing NEP allowed per dropback).

Tampa Bay will be a different story. The Bucs are numberFire’s twelfth defense overall, and they’ve done a better job against the pass (6th) than the series (18th) this season. That’s a surprise considering Tampa was the best defense overall a year ago, but Tevita Vea has battled injuries as their first-class defender up front.

With such a small threat in the passing game, and Vea healthy, the choice is: the Bucs’ stout defenses from a year ago resurface, bottles Hill and the Saints on the ground, and forces Taysom to deal damage through the air.

In that case, he probably isn’t performing well enough to crack the top-15 quarterbacks this week.

2. Social Distancing From Defenders: Chubb accelerates the COVID-riddled Browns by 100 Scrimmage Yards and a touchdown

Eight Browns were placed on the COVID-19 injured reserve on Tuesday. As long as Nick Chubb isn’t another Saturday, I still believe the Browns will move the ball and probably win.

Chubb will have the backfield to himself, with Kareem Hunt on the side with an ankle problem. While D’Ernest Johnson will sometimes mix, Chubb should see all the work he can handle. He averaged 17.6 carriers and 1.7 goals per game when Hunt was between Weeks 7 and 11 this year.

That’s hard to turn down against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that is one of the worst in the NFL. Since Jon Gruden’s resignation in Week 6, the Raiders have allowed 0.17 defensive NEP per game — the third-worst in the league.

The biggest downside of Chubb as a fantasy back is he usual doesn’t see much work from the backfield. Now that Hunt is out, he should have more chances, and the Raiders are having a hard time covering their backs in the passing game. They allowed the sixth most adjusted fantasy points per target for opposing running backs.

While he’s a long way from returning the top-eight pick he’s taken in most fantasy drafts, if you’ve managed to get around him to make the playoffs, Chubb can lavishly reward your patience on Saturday.

3. Monday Night Flight: J-Jets is the WR1 against Chicago

As my colleague Brandon Gdula pointed out, Justin Jefferson has a… generative, once-in-a-lifetime start to his Viking career.

Only one problem – not that always translated into once-in-a-lifetime fantasy production.

That’s because Adam is Thielen historically productive in the red zone, and that plus the presence of Dalvin Cook usually leads to a smaller piece of the touchdown pie for Jefferson. However, Thielen is a true question mark with a high ankle sprain for Monday.

That injury has led to 29 goals that have flung Jefferson in the past two weeks. His 3.53 yards per route he runs in that span is also the best in the league. He’s been hyper-productive with Thielen off the field, and J-Jets has cashed in four touchdowns in his last four games, even with Thielen in the fold.

Chicago, just after being split by Aaron Rodgers, officially became the best fantasy matchup per target for receivers in the NFL. They allow 1.64 custom fantasy points per target for wideouts.

Jefferson is a great player, he is peppered with volume, and Chicago is the worst pass defense per goal in the league up to wideouts. Seems like an obvious place to target Jefferson as the WR1 overall in Week 15.

4. No Quit in Kitt: The 49ers’ tight end delivers a third straight 100m performance

I wish I got a dollar every time someone in the fantasy community said a player was a “league winner”. My student loans would be gone.

However, George Kittle is currently winning leagues. Tight end is generally still a very bad position; the TE12 this week in half PPR formats was Kyle Rudolph with 7.6 fantasy points. Kittle has posted 31.4 half PPR points per game for the past two weeks. It’s just way too much to overcome to win an individual head-to-head match in most places.

It’s been a frustrating drive to get here, but the San Francisco star is back in full force. It would be one thing if Kittle had long touchdowns on six goals per game, but Kittle has seen 27 goals in this monstrous run in the past two weeks. That’s a target share of 40.3% with Deebo Samuel back in week 14 and Brandon Aiyuk play in both games.

Atlanta does not present itself as the one who slows down Jimmy Garoppolo‘s new favorite target. The struggling Falcons allow the fifth most custom fantasy points per target on tight ends (1.60), and they just lost Erik Harris for the year with a torn pectoral muscle.

With insane volume on tap, the choice is that Kittle will break the milestone of the century by playing for the third time in a row, which is probably another huge advantage for the Kittle executives who may have gathered in recent weeks. in the playoffs.

5. Buffalo Bounce Back: The Bills D/ST respond with a top-5 week against Carolina

In Buffalo’s Week 14 near comeback, the primary story was Josh Allen and the Bills’ transient offense.

However, their defense limited Tom Brady and the Bucs to just nine points in the second half, which is arguably the best news of all. Buffalo has numberFire’s best overall defense, their third-best rush defense, and their second-best pass defense, so really, this is a team that relies on their defense as much as Allen.

Despite their success, the Buffalo D/ST may have fallen on the waiver in recent weeks. They had a bad outing against New England with just three passes from Mac Jones, and then the matchup with the Bucs didn’t inspire confidence either. They should have a great chance to bounce back from the Panthers’ attack.

The Panthers allow 29% pressure as a foul, and that hasn’t made life easy for Cam Newton’s bizarre quarterback tandem and PJ Walker. Carolina has enabled their opponent to make a top-five D/ST attempt in three straight weeks, and now they travel to cold, windy Buffalo against a defense that has been strong all year.

I was just as worried about losing Tre’Davious White as anyone, but the second half in Tampa in week 14 — plus this safe matchup — gave me the chance to circle the cars one more time. The Bills are a great stream if available in week 15.