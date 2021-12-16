U-14 champions cause a stir at Zenith Bank Next Gen Tennis Masters | The Guardian Nigeria News

The two national champions in the boys’ and girls’ categories, who have been awarded wildcards to the Zenith Bank Next Generation Masters Tennis Championship, have justified their entry with resounding wins over older opponents.

Khadijat Mohammed from Abuja, who won the last two 14th and under girls titles in Lagos and Port Harcourt, surprised Blessing Otu, the best in the league with consistent and well placed shots, who raced to a 7-0 lead for Otu, 14th ranked among the seniors, could find her composure.

The fight came back, but it was much too late as the lanky rising star held out and won 9-6.

Khadijat confirmed her form with another stable performance against Destiny Okhinaye, ranked 19th among the seniors, in her second round robin match. She (Khadijat) won 9-4 to secure a place in the semifinals.

Also sure to qualify for the semi-finals in the girls event is Favor Moses, who defeated Timipre Maxwell and Faith Ameh to secure her place.

Seun Ogunsakin, winner of the boys 14 and under at the first Sapetro Junior National Championships, refused to be outdone by the girls. Ogunsakin scrambled back from 3-7 to the brink of 17-year-old Miracle Ikeguruka 9-8.

Ganiyu Mubarak, 13, the national champion aged 16 and under, also showed prodigious talent in his match against Daniel Adelye, 18, losing a thrilling 9-7.

The tournament, a project of the International Tennis Academy (ITA), will take place at the Liège Recreation Club in Lekki Phase One, Lagos and is expected to end with a grand final on Saturday from 4pm.