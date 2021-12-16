NCAA Womens Hockey Tournament Officially Expands to 11 Teams





The NCAA Division I Council officially approved Competition Oversight Committee recommendations to expand the Women’s Division I Ice Hockey Tournament from eight to 11 teams, from this season. Pressure to expand the women’s field picked up steam last fall when a report commissioned by the NCAA detailed a stark difference in NCAA spending between the men’s and women’s hockey tournaments. The Oversight Committee proposed an expansion to 11 teams last November, bringing it in line with the men’s field of 16 teams. While the field size is now proportional, a request from the Women’s Ice Hockey Commission to expand the women’s tournament team roster from 24 to 27, making it even with the men’s team size allowed, was submitted by the DI Council. although as Matt Wellens points out, this will likely be addressed and corrected before this year’s tournament takes place. The Commission’s notes also confirm that the NEWHA conference is on track to receive an automatic bid to the tournament starting next season. The 11-team field format, as expected, will mean a farewell to each of the top five teams. The fifth seed plays a quarterfinal on the home court of one of the four best series. The three rounds of 16 matches will be played on the home course of the top places in that portion of the bracket. The winner of the Round of 16 game will get a day off before their quarterfinal match-up. Many hoped that the NCAA would adopt true braces integrity for the women’s tournament, similar to the men’s NCAA tournament, rather than relying on reducing travel costs. That turns out not to be the case. Specifically, it says that the fifth seed will play at one of the top four seeds home site, and not the fourth seeds home site. Also, there is no specificity about which seeds will be placed in which bracket, which may give the committee a lot of leeway. So it’s not a complete win for women’s hockey, but it’s another small step forward, with three more teams getting the chance to participate in the tournament this year.

