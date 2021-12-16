“These Things Aren’t True”: Veteran India Spinner Opens Up Rumors of Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift

Veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra believes there should be transparency between the players and management to maintain an unimpeded flow of communication. Mishra’s statement came after Indian test skipper Virat Kohli claimed there was no prior communication between him and the selectors before he was removed as the captain of the ODI team. The spat broke out after Rohit Sharma was named India’s new ODI skipper last week and took over the reins from Kohli as India geared up for the South African series.

“This is not the first time it has happened. It has also happened before and I think a player who has done so much for the country and worked so hard should have the right to know why he was out of the team or from a certain position. A player has to know where he falls short and improve on that aspect,” Amit Mishra told ANI.

Talking about the rumors of the rift between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the leg spinner said that both players are professionals and have a positive approach to everything.

“These things are not true. Both players are so positive in life. They have good communication even when they are on the pitch. They always give their 100 percent for the team. I think Virat did a great job as a captain and now it is Rohit’s turn to show his game and prove that he is a great player and a captain,” said the off-spinner.

Earlier, in a press conference, Virat rejected all rumors about the split between him and Rohit.

“There is no rift between me and Rohit Sharma. I have clarified several times over the past two and a half years and now I am tired of clarifying things. I can guarantee you that my communication will never be to put my team down until I play cricket. It’s my dedication to Indian cricket,” Kohli said during the virtual press conference.